TOTEM 67: Port Alberni teams pick up wins to open Totem tournament

Both Alberni District Secondary School teams picked up wins during Day One of the Totem 67 basketball tournament in Port Alberni.

The ADSS senior boys started things off on Thursday, Jan. 5 with a resounding 107-61 win against the visiting Ballenas Whalers.

The game was “touch and go” to begin with, said head coach Craig Brooks, as the home team struggled to establish themselves, but players started to come together in the second quarter. By the third, they were running away with the lead.

“The third quarter was our best,” said Brooks after the game. “The confidence was there. We want to force other teams to play the way we want to play.”

Carter Brett was named the player of the game for Ballenas, while rookie Ty Cyr was named the player of the game for ADSS. Cyr took a hit to the head early in the game, which forced him to sit out most of the first quarter. But after getting the OK from the medical team, Cyr headed back out onto the court and dominated for the rest of the game.

“I think it lit a fire under him,” Brooks laughed.

This was their first real home game of the season, other than an exhibition game at the nearby Alberni Athletic Hall, and Brooks said the boys fed off that energy.

“People are really excited to come out and see us play,” said Brooks. “And you can see why.”

Later on Thursday, the ADSS senior girls picked up a close 48-44 win against the Kwalikum Condors. Jennifer Taylor was named player of the game for ADSS, while Maya Sailland was named player of the game for Kwalikum.

Next up, the Port Alberni girls will face Belmont at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. The ADSS boys will follow this up with a game against Stelly’s at 8:30 p.m. Both games will take place at the ADSS gymnasium. Admission is $10 for ages 18 and up, $5 for ages 6-17 and free for anyone under the age of 5.



