Tseshaht First Nation athlete honoured with provincial sports award

Rain Thomas is a three-sport athlete with York House School in Vancouver. From the Tseshaht First Nation, she is also a provincial Indigenous sport recipient. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Rain Thomas of Tseshaht First Nation has won a Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport.

Thomas was one of 12 athletes (six male and six female) selected to receive the provincial award. Athletes come from six of the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council’s (I-SPARC) regions, where a total of 47 athletes received regional awards late in 2018.

The provincial awards were presented during Gathering Our Voices in Port Alberni at the Alberni Athletic Hall in March.

Thomas attends York House School in Vancouver where she competes in basketball, track and field and soccer.

Thomas was one of three Nuu-chah-nulth athletes selected as regional winners, along with Isabelle Fortin (Ditidaht First Nation) and Marieta Kaloucokovale (Ahousaht First Nation).

I-SPARC created the Premier’s Awards in concert with the Province of B.C. to highlight achievements of Indigenous youth athletes in the province and honour their excellence in performance sport, leadership qualities, commitment to education and role in their communities both on and off the field.

“These 12 extraordinary young people contribute so much to their communities and our province is a better place because of their commitment and leadership,” Premier John Horgan said in a statement.

“Their dedication to active living and personal growth are an inspiration to all British Columbians, including the next generation of Indigenous athletes.”

The 2018 recipients included:

Kaia Haintz, age 14, Track & Field, Cross Country, Hwlitsum First Nation

Hayden Guilderson, age 21, Hockey, Tzeachten First Nation

Rain Thomas, age 14, Basketball, Soccer, Track & Field, Tseshaht First Nation

Nicholas Krawczyk, age 14, Lacrosse, Duncan’s First Nation

Pasha Ormerod, age 18, Volleyball, Métis Nation SK

Samson Whitebear-George, age 17, Football, Rugby, Squamish & Tsleil-Waututh Nations

Sierra Murphy, age 17, Volleyball, Métis Nation BC

Jadyn Johnston, age 14, Swimming, Tsilhoqot’in & Carrier

Renay Willier, age 15, Fastpitch, Baseball, Sucker Creek Band

Garnet Currie, age 18, Swimming, Métis Nation BC

Callison Foreman, age 16, Field Lacrosse, Box Lacrosse, Rugby, Tahltan Nation

Holden Jones, age 17, Cross Country Olympic Mountain Biking, Haisla Nation


