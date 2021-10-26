YouTube personality BritBoy Hockey attended Sunday’s Abbotsford Canucks game against the Henderson Silver Knights and enjoyed the experience. (YouTube)

YouTube personality BritBoy Hockey attended Sunday’s Abbotsford Canucks game against the Henderson Silver Knights and enjoyed the experience. (YouTube)

VIDEO: Abbotsford Canucks featured on BritBoy Hockey YouTube channel

Young hockey fan reviews Sunday’s Canucks game against Henderson, enjoys ‘amazing’ atmosphere

The Abbotsford Canucks appear to be attracting fans from all over, including a young hockey enthusiast from across the pond who now lives in Canada.

The YouTube channel known as BritBoy Hockey attended Sunday’s (Oct. 24) Canucks game against the Henderson Silver Knights and he gave the experience a thumbs up.

The youth toured the arena, browsed the team store, went rink side to check out the warmups and rooted on Abbotsford after the 3-0 win. He also praised the play of goalie Arturs Silovs, who earned the shutout. He observed a great deal of support for two players in particular.

“Based off of my perception Justin Bailey, who has played games in the NHL, is a fans’ favourite,” he said. “But I would also put Jett Woo into that conversation.”

The youngster had kind words for the officiating and stated that the atmosphere in the Abbotsford Centre was amazing.

The BritBoy Hockey channel has been in existence since May 2020 and has collected 137 subscribers and over 6,100 views.

The channel’s description states – “I’m a British boy living in Canada and I know everything about hockey. Seriously I know everything about hockey challenge me if you disagree with me. So if you want to learn about Hockey DO NOT LEAVE!”

RELATED: Silovs shuts out Henderson in Abbotsford Canucks 3-0 win

abbotsfordCanuckshockey

Previous story
WATCH: Island skier places second in World Cup competition
Next story
BCHL all-star festivities to include Top Prospects Game

Just Posted

A construction crew sets up a length of sanitary-sewer line along Seventh Avenue in Port Alberni as part of an infrastructure project to separate water and sewer lines. (SHAYNE MORROW/ Special to the AV News)
Melrose Street neighbourhood gets used to pipe work in infrastructure project

Port Alberni RCMP responded to a fatal collision on Bamfield Road on Oct. 24. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Deadly Bamfield road claims another victim a week after safety improvements begin

Port Alberni Black Sheep players team up to take down a Castaway Wanderer during rugby action on Oct. 23. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep fall to visitors in 2021 home opener

Officials from Huu-ay-aht First Nations, Mosaic Forest Management, Tseshaht First Nation join Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns and Alberni-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne for the official groundbreaking for the Bamfield Main Road resurfacing project, Oct. 18, 2021 at Blenheim Pit. (PHOTO COURTESY HUU-AY-AHT FIRST NATIONS)
$31M Bamfield Road project breaks new ground for First Nation, Province of B.C.