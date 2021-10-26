VIDEO: Abbotsford Canucks featured on BritBoy Hockey YouTube channel

The Abbotsford Canucks appear to be attracting fans from all over, including a young hockey enthusiast from across the pond who now lives in Canada.

The YouTube channel known as BritBoy Hockey attended Sunday’s (Oct. 24) Canucks game against the Henderson Silver Knights and he gave the experience a thumbs up.

The youth toured the arena, browsed the team store, went rink side to check out the warmups and rooted on Abbotsford after the 3-0 win. He also praised the play of goalie Arturs Silovs, who earned the shutout. He observed a great deal of support for two players in particular.

“Based off of my perception Justin Bailey, who has played games in the NHL, is a fans’ favourite,” he said. “But I would also put Jett Woo into that conversation.”

The youngster had kind words for the officiating and stated that the atmosphere in the Abbotsford Centre was amazing.

The BritBoy Hockey channel has been in existence since May 2020 and has collected 137 subscribers and over 6,100 views.

The channel’s description states – “I’m a British boy living in Canada and I know everything about hockey. Seriously I know everything about hockey challenge me if you disagree with me. So if you want to learn about Hockey DO NOT LEAVE!”

