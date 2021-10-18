VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers’ comeback falls short against Lake Cowichan Kraken

Port Alberni Bombers forward Jaydon Merritt fires a shot at the Kraken goal. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) The Port Alberni Bombers celebrate Aidan See’s second goal of the game on Oct. 16. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni Bombers forward Brady McIsaac attempts a lacrosse-style goal from behind the Kraken net. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni Bombers forward Grayson Erickson dishes a pass through a Kraken defender. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The first meeting between the two newest Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) teams was a barnburner of a game.

The Lake Cowichan Kraken picked up the 7-6 win against the Port Alberni Bombers during an Oct. 16 game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

The Bombers opened scoring with a goal from Aidan See, but the Kraken quickly responded to tie things up 1-1 just over five minutes into the opening frame. See scored his second goal later in the first period, but the Kraken responded with two more of their own—both on the powerplay.

In the second period, the Kraken continued to add on the goals, making it a 5-2 game going into the second period. In the third period, they scored again to take what seemed to be a comfortable 6-2 lead. However, the Bombers came back from the deficit, scoring four goals in the third period to force overtime.

In overtime, Julian Rutland of the Kraken scored just 85 seconds into the frame to take the game 7-6.

The two teams will face each other for a rematch on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

VIJHL