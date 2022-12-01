VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers fall 5-1 to visiting Kraken

Lake Cowichan Kraken defender Brayden Ganter tries to stop Port Alberni Bombers forward Chase Pacheco from carrying the puck up ice. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni Bombers defenceman Kenyon McIsaac, guarded by Richard Bergman of the Lake Cowichan Kraken, dishes a pass to a teammate on the powerplay. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni Bombers forward Aidan See tries to intercept a pass from Lake Cowichan defender Carter Anderson. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Felix Plendl keeps his eye on the puck during a scramble in front of the net. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Lake Cowichan goaltender Sean Walia makes a save on Port Alberni Bombers forward Carson Steel. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Port Alberni Bombers finished off the month of November with a 5-1 loss against the visiting Lake Cowichan Kraken.

The game started off quickly for the Kraken, who picked up a 1-0 lead halfway through the period when former Bombers forward Gavin Mastrodonato (recently traded to the Kraken) scored for the visiting team. Just a few minutes later, they doubled their lead to 2-0.

Port Alberni’s Kenyon McIsaac got the Bombers back into the game with a shorthanded goal to cut the Kraken lead in half, but the Kraken would score two more unanswered goals before the end of the period, heading to the room with a 4-1 lead.

The rest of the game was tighter, with the Kraken scoring one more goal in the second period. They finished the game with a 5-1 win against the Bombers.

Port Alberni goaltender Felix Plendl made 46 saves in the effort, while Lake Cowichan goalie Sean Walia stopped 26 out of the 27 shots he faced.

The Bombers will be on the road this week and won’t stop back at home until Saturday, Dec. 17 when they host the Peninsula Panthers. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Port Alberni