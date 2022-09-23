VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers improve to 2-0 at home with win against Kraken

A Port Alberni Bombers player attempts to pass a puck past Lake Cowichan Kraken forward Mitchell Billings during a powerplay opportunity on Wednesday, Sept. 21. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni Bombers forward Beau Helmeczi races a Lake Cowichan Kraken player for the puck during a game on Sept. 21. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni Bombers defender Evan Vasarhely holds the puck near the blue line during a Bombers powerplay opportunity on Sept. 21. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni Bombers forward Blake Power battles with Lake Cowichan Kraken foward Mitchell Billings for the puck during a game on Sept. 21. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Port Alberni Bombers are 2-0 on home ice this season after a 5-2 win against the Lake Cowichan Kraken on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The Bombers opened things up in the first period with a goal from Blake Power. They earned a five-minute powerplay shortly afterwards when Kraken forward Kyler Smith received a major for a blow to the head, but were unable to capitalize on it.

In the second period, the Bombers doubled their lead with a goal from Justin Osborne, but the Kraken tied things up halfway through the frame with two goals in a row.

In the final period, the Bombers opened the flood gates with goals from Jackson Payeur, Grayson Erickson and Beau Helmeczi giving the home team a 5-2 final. Goaltender Felix Plendl earned his first VIJHL win and the Bombers improved to 2-3 on the season.

The Bombers are back in action on Friday, Sept. 23 as they host the Kerry Park Islanders. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

