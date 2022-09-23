VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers improve to 2-0 at home with win against Kraken

The Port Alberni Bombers are 2-0 on home ice this season after a 5-2 win against the Lake Cowichan Kraken on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
The Bombers opened things up in the first period with a goal from Blake Power. They earned a five-minute powerplay shortly afterwards when Kraken forward Kyler Smith received a major for a blow to the head, but were unable to capitalize on it.
In the second period, the Bombers doubled their lead with a goal from Justin Osborne, but the Kraken tied things up halfway through the frame with two goals in a row.
In the final period, the Bombers opened the flood gates with goals from Jackson Payeur, Grayson Erickson and Beau Helmeczi giving the home team a 5-2 final. Goaltender Felix Plendl earned his first VIJHL win and the Bombers improved to 2-3 on the season.
The Bombers are back in action on Friday, Sept. 23 as they host the Kerry Park Islanders. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.
Lake CowichanPort AlberniVIJHL