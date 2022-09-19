VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers pick up first win of the season on home ice

Port Alberni Bombers forward Sam Davidson handles the puck around Victoria defenceman Ken Stalder during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Saturday, Sept. 17. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Port Alberni Bombers forward Sam Davidson handles the puck around Victoria defenceman Ken Stalder during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Saturday, Sept. 17. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Bombers forward Chase Pacheco carries the puck towards the Victoria net during a game on Saturday, Sept. 17. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Port Alberni Bombers forward Chase Pacheco carries the puck towards the Victoria net during a game on Saturday, Sept. 17. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Former Port Alberni Bomber Brendan Almer drops the ceremonial puck for the first Bombers home game on Saturday, Sept. 17. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERN IVALLEY NEWS)Former Port Alberni Bomber Brendan Almer drops the ceremonial puck for the first Bombers home game on Saturday, Sept. 17. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERN IVALLEY NEWS)

After starting the season 0-3 on the road, the Port Alberni Bombers picked up their first win on home ice.

The opening frame was scoreless on Saturday, Sept. 17 as the Port Alberni Bombers and the visiting Victoria Cougars traded shots back and forth.

Victoria opened the scoring in the second period, but Bombers forward Chase Pacheco tied things up near the end of the period, and Sam Davidson gave the Bombers a 2-1 lead with only seconds left on the clock. Port Alberni forward Aidan See then netted his first of the year early in the third.

Although Victoria was able to pull back within one, Bombers defenceman Solstice Tennant sealed the deal for the home team with a goal of his own 15 minutes into the frame, giving them the 4-2 win. Port Alberni goaltender Lukas Toth made 42 saves.

The Bombers are back in action at home on Wednesday, Sept. 21 as they host the Lake Cowichan Kraken. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and tickets are available at www.portalbernibombers.ca.

Port AlberniVIJHL

Previous story
Ex-Canuck Virtanen given shot at joining Oilers after not-guilty sex assault verdict

Just Posted

Port Alberni Bombers forward Sam Davidson handles the puck around Victoria defenceman Ken Stalder during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Saturday, Sept. 17. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers pick up first win of the season on home ice

A wreath is placed at the cenotaph at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 to acknowledge the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with small ceremony

Cedar Lindsay was the only one of her siblings to buy Valley Vonka chocolate bars at the Alberni District Fall Fair earlier in September. She found the lucky third golden ticket. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Sister finds third Valley Vonka golden ticket in Alberni Fall Fair chocolate bar

The Port Alberni Black Sheep take down a player from the Castaway Wanderers during BC Rugby action on Saturday, Sept. 17. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep kick off rugby season with close win at home