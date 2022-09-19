VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers pick up first win of the season on home ice

Port Alberni Bombers forward Sam Davidson handles the puck around Victoria defenceman Ken Stalder during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Saturday, Sept. 17. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni Bombers forward Chase Pacheco carries the puck towards the Victoria net during a game on Saturday, Sept. 17. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Former Port Alberni Bomber Brendan Almer drops the ceremonial puck for the first Bombers home game on Saturday, Sept. 17. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERN IVALLEY NEWS)

After starting the season 0-3 on the road, the Port Alberni Bombers picked up their first win on home ice.

The opening frame was scoreless on Saturday, Sept. 17 as the Port Alberni Bombers and the visiting Victoria Cougars traded shots back and forth.

Victoria opened the scoring in the second period, but Bombers forward Chase Pacheco tied things up near the end of the period, and Sam Davidson gave the Bombers a 2-1 lead with only seconds left on the clock. Port Alberni forward Aidan See then netted his first of the year early in the third.

Although Victoria was able to pull back within one, Bombers defenceman Solstice Tennant sealed the deal for the home team with a goal of his own 15 minutes into the frame, giving them the 4-2 win. Port Alberni goaltender Lukas Toth made 42 saves.

The Bombers are back in action at home on Wednesday, Sept. 21 as they host the Lake Cowichan Kraken. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and tickets are available at www.portalbernibombers.ca.

Port AlberniVIJHL