VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers shut out by Generals

Tyson Pauze of the Oceanside Generals attempts to block a shot from Carson Steel of the Port Alberni Bombers during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Jan. 18. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Port Alberni Bombers forward Aidan See, guarded by Oceanside’s Tyler Pauze, attempts to carry the puck into the Generals zone. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni’s Aidan See and Oceanside’s Parker Klippenstein battle for the puck. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Lukas Toth makes a save during an Oceanside Generals powerplay opportunity on Jan. 18. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

The Port Alberni Bombers found themselves shut out at home by the red-hot Oceanside Generals on Wednesday night.

On Jan. 18, the Bombers fell 6-0 to the visiting Generals, who are currently on a 10-game win streak. Tyson Pauze got things started for the Generals at 6:23 in the first period, while Tyler Gyori added a powerplay marker at 13:38. It was all Generals in the second and third periods, as Brendan Carlson and Carter Johnson each had two goals apiece.

Port Alberni goaltender Lukas Toth made 42 saves in the effort, but the team was unable to generate any offence against the Generals.

The Bombers will try to turn things around on Saturday, Jan. 21 when they play host to the Nanaimo Buccaneers at the Alberni Valley Multiplex. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

VIJHL