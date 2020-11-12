VIJHL suspends weekend North Division play due to COVID outbreak in Nanaimo school system

No players are infected; move taken out of ‘an abundance of caution’

Campbell River Storm forward Jory Swanson is given a rough ride into the Comox Valley Glacier Kings’ bench during a match last season at Rod Brind’Amour Arena. The league’s North Division has suspended play for a week due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Nanaimo school system. File photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

The VIJHL has suspended play in its North Division this weekend because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Nanaimo school system.

“Due to a recent confirmed COVID-19 case in the Nanaimo school system where several VIJHL players attend, the four North Division VIJHL teams have elected to pause all league games for the next seven days effective immediately,” VIJHL president Simon Morgan said in a Facebook post. “The four North team governors are taking this measure out of an abundance of caution and to do everything that they can to help slow the spread of COVID-19. We expect this pause will help ensure the continued safety of their players and is in the best interest of their families, our fans, volunteers and our communities’ safety.”

The four North Division teams are Campbell River Storm, Comox Valley Glacier Kings, Nanaimo Buccaneers and Oceanside Generals. The VIJHL has been divided into 3 different groupings or “cohorts”. In October when the season started, the 4 North teams formed 1 cohort, 3 teams in the South formed 1 cohort and the remaining 2 South teams created 1 cohort.

“To be clear – no VIJHL player has tested positive for COVID-19 and this is a precautionary measure that will allow the VIJHL to monitor the situation and evaluate re-start activities when appropriate,” Morgan said. “We continue to take direction and advice from public health officials, viaSport BC and local recreation authorities to help determine next steps.”

The four VIJHL games scheduled for Nov. 12, 13 and 14 have been postponed and will be rescheduled once this pause has been cancelled.

