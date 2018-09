Mixed regatta will draw 18 teams from across Vancouver Island

West Coast Dragon Boat Society will hold its 2018 Mixed Regatta on Sunday, Sept. 16.

18 teams from across Vancouver Island will compete in 300 metre races on Sproat Lake. The event will feature music, food and fun competition. Onlookers are welcome at Sproat Lake Provincial Park.

Races start at 8 a.m.

WATCH: West Coast Dragon Boat Society holds fall regatta

The West Coast Dragon Boat Society holds two regattas a year: a ladies regatta in June and a mixed regatta at the end of the season.