70% of B.C. residents want to ban clothing donation bins: poll

Poll comes after recent deaths in B.C. and Ontario

Seven out of 10 British Columbians say they would support a ban on donation bins following recent deaths, a new Research Co. poll suggests.

The poll, released Tuesday, asked 800 people if they would approve banning the bins and taking their clothing and other items directly to the charity instead.

Women were slightly more likely than men to support nixing the bins, and those living on Vancouver Island and in northern B.C. were slightly less in favour.

Three cities in B.C. have already banned donation bins following several recent deaths.

Richmond, Burnaby and West Vancouver have all told organizations to remove their bins following the death of a man in West Vancouver on New Year’s Eve and the death of a woman in Toronto last week.

READ MORE: Third B.C. city bans clothing donation bins after recent deaths

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are also considering banning the bins, and Inclusion BC has pulled all 146 bins it has in the province.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.