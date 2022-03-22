Pacific FC is on the hunt for a new Stewie the Starfish mascot to work the 2022 season. (Courtesy Pacific FC)

Pacific FC is on the hunt for a new Stewie the Starfish mascot to work the 2022 season. (Courtesy Pacific FC)

A star is born? Pacific FC conducting interviews for new Stewie the Starfish

Oversized purple starfish shoes need filling immediately, says Langford-based soccer club

Pacific FC is searching for an energetic individual over the age of 18 with strong non-verbal skills to don a giant purple costume immediately.

The Vancouver Island soccer club is on the hunt for a new Stewie the Starfish mascot for its 2022 season.

The successful candidate will be a motivated, enthusiastic performer available for home games and travel throughout the Island, according to the club. They should, of course, also love interacting with the community.

Starfish can be all shapes and sizes, the club said, but the ideal candidate is between 5’8” and 6’1”. And, while real starfish have no brain or blood, the chosen candidate will require both. They’ll also have to be at least 18 years old and able to work legally in Canada.

“Strong non-verbal skills, such as high-fives and dance moves, are encouraged,” the club said in its news release.

Stewie’s identity will be kept confidential. Those interested in filling those plush, purple shoes can find more information under “job postings” on the Pacific FC site – pacificfc.canpl.ca.

READ ALSO: UVic soccer star drafted by Pacific FC

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaPacific FCsoccerWest Shore

Previous story
B.C. chefs use Vancouver Island feast to prep to take on the for Culinary World Cup
Next story
Gift of independence: Creston business donates vehicle to family in need

Just Posted

Contractors dismantle the Somass Sawmill Millwork building before owners Western Forest Products turn over the property to the City of Port Alberni. (DAVID HOOPER/ Special to the AV News)
City of Port Alberni takes ownership of Somass lands, looks to next steps

A dive team from Ahousaht surveyed Alberni Harbour in February as part of the Ghost Gear Retrieval Project (PHOTO COURTESY COSTAL RESTORATION SOCIETY).
Ghost gear project scopes out floor of Alberni Harbour

Maplehurst Park is located in Cherry Creek in the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District. (ACRD PHOTO)
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District looks for input on popular Maplehurst Park

Singer-songwriter Chris Ronald will be back at Char’s Landing on March 25, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Roots singer-songwriter makes his return to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni