Built in 1888, the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel, in Banff National Park, has a long and storied history.

An Ambassador’s Guide to Banff: Exploring Local History

Planning for future travels: From Banff’s birthplace to this iconic hotel, there’s lots to discover

When I was fortunate enough to move to Banff in the spring of 2019, I was ecstatic. Every story I’d heard, every picture I’d seen, and every detail I’d learned about about the Rocky Mountain town left me more excited than the last – I couldn’t believe I’d actually be calling this home!

The foundation of that experience was my role as a Banff & Lake Louise Ambassador – a decision that definitely transformed my stay.

As an ambassador, I was able to share my passion for showing off this remarkable place and now I’d like to share it with you! If you’re looking for the best ways to experience Banff, read on … this week we’re looking at some of the region’s heritage highlights.

Discover Banff’s Birthplace

The best way to truly experience a location is to learn a bit about it. In 1883, while the Canadian Pacific Railway was being built, three workers stumbled across a series of natural hot springs at the base of Sulphur Mountain. Shortly thereafter the town of Banff was settled.

To step back in time and discover some of these natural hot springs for yourself, I highly suggest a trip to Cave and Basin. At this National Historic Site and birthplace of Banff, I leisurely strolled the series of walkways, learning more and more about the natural and cultural history of the mountains around me. While I opted to do this solo, a guided tour offers a more in-depth experience. The staff even wear period clothing to complete the blast from the past.

***

