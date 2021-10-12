Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold in the annual charity fundraiser. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)

Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold in the annual charity fundraiser. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)

Anonymous donor buys $10K in cookies from B.C. girl guides

Troop will donate the cookies to a variety of Nanaimo area poverty assistance charities

A group of Nanaimo girl guides has had one anonymous person buy more than $17,000 worth of cookies from the group over a two-year period.

All of the proceeds will be used to fund the group’s activities for the rest of the year.

Troop leader Sarah Bramley says the buyer asked that the members learn about community services and encouraged them to donate the boxes to local charities.

She said the troop will donate the cookies to Tillicum Lelum, Loaves and Fishes Food Bank and the Nanaimo Non-Profit Housing Society to hand out to their clients.

— The Canadian Press

RELATED: Anonymous donor in Nanaimo buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to charity

charity

Previous story
Chris Hadfield to Captain Kirk: Astronaut urges William Shatner to ‘soak up’ space
Next story
Vancouver Island bucks less wary, more daring as they focus on procreation

Just Posted

John Mayba and brought the region’s climate emergency into focus with a rally Sept. 8 in front of Port Alberni City Hall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Survey shows concern for climate impact in Alberni Valley

Dog Mountain Brewing owners Andy Richards and Robin Miles, from left, and Twin City Brewing owner Aaron Colyn show off their awards (gold and bronze, respectively) from the Canadian Brewing Awards in Quebec City in September. (PHOTO COURTESY DOG MOUNTAIN BREWING)
Port Alberni brewers win big at national brewing competition

Bombers forward Grayson Erickson squares off against a Peninsula Panthers player on Wednesday night’s 4-3 comeback win. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers win two in a row

Racers take part in the wheel to wheel action on Sunday, Oct. 3. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Offroad racing roars back in Port Alberni