Barb Stevenson, left, Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions and John Douglas prepare to raise a flag for World Elder Abuse Day at city hall in 2019. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is June 15. (Submitted)

B.C. communities ready to offer help on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Elder abuse can be physical, financial, sexual or psychological

Elder abuse and neglect is a worldwide problem and the B.C. Association of Community Response Networks (BCCRN) is spreading the word about the issue and offering help to vulnerable seniors.

Monday, June 15 marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and cities across the province will be hosting various events that day.

The activities are intended to bring greater recognition of abuse and neglect of older adults in B.C. or wherever they live, and to highlight the need for prevention and community involvement in a response to the issue.

This year’s events include care packages and meals being distributed to lonely seniors, bottle drives, webinars and more.

Elder abuse can be physical, financial, sexual or psychological. BCCRN works to give abuse and neglect of seniors a relevance that will sustain and move prevention efforts forward throughout the year and for years to come.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was developed and launched in 2006 by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse.

For a full list of this year’s events in B.C., go to bccrns.ca/weaad2020.

To find a community response network in your community, go to bccrns.ca/search.

READ MORE: World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2019

READ MORE: Elder abuse and neglect: If you see something, say or do something

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Seniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford woman grateful for Burn Camp experience

Just Posted

ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s club starts up again

First event will be on Sunday, June 14

Alberni Valley Tyee Club donates to salmon enhancement

Cheque will help Alberni Valley Enhancement Association at its hatchery

Nuu-chah-nulth, Port Alberni RCMP use culture to expand discussions

Elder blesses eagle feathers officers will offer Indigenous people to help them speak together

Playgrounds to re-open in the Alberni Valley

Playgrounds will be open for public use starting June 10

‘These are preventable lives lost’

Port Alberni calls for justice after death of Chantel Moore

Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in northern B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre

Blackface photo in 2017 Chilliwack yearbook sparks apology from school principal

The controversial photo of a GW Graham secondary student surfaced on Instagram

Details on federal food buy-back program coming soon, Bibeau says

The funds won’t address the entirety of the problem facing farmers

Fines, punishment for CERB ‘fraudsters’, not people who made mistakes: Trudeau

Some people may have received both CERB and wage subsidy

Canadian non-profit creates fund to streamline donations to Black-based charities

CanadaHelps fund has raised tens of thousands of dollars

COVID-19: B.C. completing single-site work for senior care homes

Care aides get retroactive pay increase to union rates

Most Read