Three plastic bags being used by East West Market in Vancouver, B.C. to embarrass customers into turning to reusable bags. (Facebook)

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

If shaming customers into ditching single-use plastic bags is what it takes, a Vancouver grocery store is willing to do it.

East West Market, located near downtown Vancouver, has switched up their plastic bags to include embarrassing logos in large font in hopes that people turn to reusable bags.

The logos include “Colon Care Co-op” and “Wart Ointment Wholesale.” Each bag costs 5 cents.

READ MORE: Tofino, Ucluelet officially ban plastic bags and straws

READ MORE: B.C. cities vote to keep plastics out of oceans, nix single-use items

Cities across B.C. have moved to ban plastic grocery bags through bylaw amendments in recent years.

Victoria, Salmon Arm and Tofino have all banned plastic bags. Victoria is currently in a legal battle with the Canadian Plastic Bag Association.

READ MORE: Plastic Bag Association takes the City of Victoria to court once again

Other cities considering banning single-use plastics include New Westminster, Nelson and Rossland.

