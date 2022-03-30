Artist Kane Pendry of Edmonton shows off his work on the 2022 Calgary Stampede poster in Calgary on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

Artist Kane Pendry of Edmonton shows off his work on the 2022 Calgary Stampede poster in Calgary on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

Calgary Stampede unveils poster and promises pre-pandemic-style event this year

COVID-19 forced Stampede officials to scale back last year on the parade and other attractions

Officials with the Calgary Stampede have begun the countdown to this year’s Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

Stampede president Steve McDonough today unveiled the poster for 2022’s popular rodeo and exhibition.

The poster, designed by 19-year-old artist Kane Pendry of Edmonton, captures the spirit of the rodeo’s relay races.

McDonough says, unlike last year, this will be a full event similar to pre-pandemic times.

COVID-19 forced Stampede officials to scale back last year on the parade and other attractions.

The popular chuckwagon races were cancelled.

McDonough says there will be a full parade through the downtown to kick off the Stampede July 8.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Calgary Stampede linked to 71 COVID-19 cases; community spread from event unknown

Calgary Stampede

Previous story
Podcast: Talking safety on Island roads with volunteer Michael Garland
Next story
B.C. mom’s act of kindness saves stranger’s family vacation after online plea

Just Posted

A cut block is visible behind the Holy Cow trail sign. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
EDITORIAL: Mosaic must come to the table and talk with public about forestry plans

A cut block is visible behind the Holy Cow trail sign. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Logging on Sproat Lake trail raises concerns about access, fire prevention

Quad Developments Ltd. and owner Gary Carniato are applying for an OCP amendment in order to build two, three-storey apartment buildings on the corner of Burde Street and Fifth Avenue. One of the buildings would back onto Phoenix House and the Port Alberni Shelter Society’s sobering centre. (PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF PORT ALBERNI)
Pair of apartments proposed for Port Alberni property

Vicky Roy, therapy assistant at the Kiwanis Hilton Children’s Centre’s Outreach Therapy program works with children on learning activities. [photo submitted]
$10 a day childcare spaces welcomed in Port Alberni