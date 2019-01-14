A crow has found its namesake statue at the Vancouver International Airport. (mischievousnose/Twitter)

Crow clears security, sets up residence at Vancouver airport

YVR says the crow can stay as long as it wants

It’s a crowing good time this winter as a crow has taken up residence in the Vancouver International Airport.

Sarah Meaghan posted to social media after finding the bird up in the rafters of the main terminal on Friday, but this crow – or one just like it – has been a fixture at YVR all winter long.

Sheila Malcolmson, former NDP MP on Vancouver Island now running for the provincial seat in the upcoming Nanaimo byelection, found the bird fluttering around a (now wrapped up) raven statue in December, while another Twitter user caught it keeping hydrated at an airport fountain in November.

The last time a crow moved into YVR was in June, but the airport says it “occasionally” deals with feathered visitors.

“The open architecture inside the building allows the birds to find their way to almost any area within the terminal,” a statement on the airport’s website reads.

“The birds typically find their way out on their own. However, some opt to stay.”

A sign near the Raven artwork in the domestic departures terminal asks visitors to “refrain from feeding the crow.”

“The crow is welcome to enjoy the space during its visit but its excrement can cause damage to our beautiful artwork,” the sign reads.

VIDEO: Theo the 800-pound pig finds a home on Vancouver Island

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Game of Thrones-inspired scotch hits BC Liquor Store

Just Posted

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council and Port Alberni RCMP sign historic agreement

Agreement aims to decrease number of Indigenous people incarcerated

Port Alberni’s Graham Villette performs for home town crowd

Jazz trio will be at Char’s Landing on Saturday, Jan. 19

TOTEM 64: Basketball tournament’s founder added to Alberni Athletic Wall of Fame

The late Elmer Matthews started Totem tournament with four teams in 1956

TOTEM 64: ADSS Armada drop barnburner to Windsor in double overtime

Girls’ game deemed one of the most exciting in Totem history

Port Alberni parents get conditional discharge in assault of child-luring suspect

Couple and family friend were alleged to have captured a man who planned to have sex with daughter

TOTEM 64: Alberni’s basketball tournament celebrates history

Both Alberni District Secondary School teams placed third in Totem tournament

Possible fatal shooting at Cache Creek home, sources report

Residents on edge as incident unfolds on Stage Road

Kidnapping suspect targeted U.S. girl Jayme Closs after seeing her get on bus

A Wisconsin man is accused of abducting the 13-year-old girl and holding her captive for 3 months

For NDP’s Jagmeet Singh, the pressure rises as the votes draw closer

Leader’s performance in TV interview spawned social-media backlash from NDP supporters and foes alike

Man sentenced to death in China had prior drug convictions in Abbotsford

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, 36, found guilty of smuggling 222 kg of meth

‘67 Corvette on must-have list for Vancouver Island lottery winner

Dale Euerby of Nanaimo matches 10-digit number on his Lotto 6/49 ticket to win $1 million

Another hearing scheduled for man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein appears Tuesday before BC Review Board to see if he’s still unfit to stand trial

B.C.-wide appeal for missing Okanagan man

With family in Prince George and Victoria, North Okanagan RCMP are appealing to public B.C. wide

New branding features B.C. city on Molson Canadian packaging

It’s just a little line in the fine print but Chilliwack is chuffed nonetheless

Most Read