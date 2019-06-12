(Unsplash)

Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

Would you ask a smelly passenger sitting next to you on an airplane to move?

You’d be in good company, according to a survey released Wednesday by Expedia.

Just over half of the respondents said they would – politely – ask a flight attendant to be reseated if the passenger next to them smelt “extremely bad.”

However, it was the drunk passenger who got the worst ratings from those surveyed.

A full 39 per cent said drunk passengers were their biggest concern, compared to 38 per cent who said seat grabbers and kickers were the worst passengers.

Sick and smelly passengers were considered the biggest annoyance by 34 per cent of survey respondents and inattentive parents came in last at 31 per cent.

But the issues didn’t end on the plane. When asked, 77 per cent said peeing in a vacation rental’s pool was not okay, while 77 per cent felt like going through their host’s personal belongings was an invasion of privacy.

About 20 per cent of travellers welcomed a fully stocked fridge and an in-person introduction to the sights around the rental.

ALSO READ: B.C. woman gets refund for Cuba trip, but goes anyway and now has to pay

ALSO READ: B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian man who stalked Kendall Jenner, swam in her pool deported to Ontario
Next story
‘Toe-nation’ eagerly received for Yukon’s Sourtoe Cocktail

Just Posted

PROGRESS 2019: New businesses are boosting the vibe to Port Alberni’s Uptown

New and veteran business owners say it’s South Port’s time to shine

Port Alberni store sells another big lottery winner

A1 Convenience in Port Alberni has continued its winning lottery streak

EDITORIAL: Progress takes cooperation in Port Alberni

Our fifth annual Progress edition has hit the streets…

PROGRESS 2019: Coulson Aviation’s Fireliners advance world’s wildfire arsenal

Versatile 737 modifications fly higher, faster, halfway around the world

Sproat Lake dragon boat regatta filled to the max

Sproat Ness Dragons place first in Diamond division

‘Eat vegetables’ among advice given from ages 4 to 90 in B.C. students’ video

‘Character Matters’ project produced by Grade 6 students in Abbotsford

Eight-year-old reports being grabbed by stranger on Vancouver Island

Male suspect in red pickup allegedly tried to grab girl riding home from Nanaimo school Tuesday

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

Durant was hurt in Game 5 of the NBA finals

Trip to Cranbrook featured as prize on The Price is Right

The contestant who won, however, chose to forfeit it

B.C. rose named The Divine Miss M in honour of Bette Midler

Rose breeder Brad Jalbert of Select Roses in Langley is being recognized in New York

Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

Police make arrests of a string of alleged drug dealers and ‘prolific offenders’ in Campbell River

Surrey Uniform Gang Task Force join forces with Campbell River RCMP

Potential witnesses sought in Okanagan physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

Stephen Witvoet, a pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing trial on two counts of sexual assault

Most Read