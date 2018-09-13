‘Grotesque, human-animal hybrid creatures’ on display at B.C. art exhibit

Australian scupltor Patricia Piccinini’s work has garnered social media craze around the world

Sculptures of transgenic humans are set to turn heads at an upcoming art exhibit in Vancouver.

The grotesque – but also captivating – work by Australian sculptor Patricia Piccinini has garnered international attention, combining animalistic and human body parts together in pieces made out of silicon, fibreglass, Plasticine and human hair.

Piccinini’s immersing sculpture experience, called Curious Imaginings, will “challenge us to explore the social impacts of emerging biotechnology and our ethical limits in an age where genetic engineering and digital technologies are already pushing the boundaries of humanity,” art exhibit group Vancouver Biennale said in a news release this week.

The hyper-realist “world of oddly captivating, somewhat grotesque, human-animal hybrid creatures” will be the artist’s first exhibition in a non-museum setting, transforming a wing of the 105-year-old Patricia Hotel.

Piccini’s work has already attracted international art lovers in exhibits across the globe, including a 2016 exhibit that saw 450,000 people attend.

View this post on Instagram

Caught Patricia before she disappeared last week💡🤱🐒

A post shared by Sara (@saragraceweston) on

View this post on Instagram

Playing here tonight! #piccininigoma

A post shared by Alister Wright (@al242) on

The show runs from Sept. 14 until Dec. 15.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Police dogs show off their skills ahead of national contest

Just Posted

Film Fest Port Alberni announces fall series

Film Fest kicks off with “Finding Your Feet” on Sept. 23

ELECTION 2018: Todd Patola seeks a seat on Port Alberni city council

Patola resides in Coombs but works in Port Alberni

Captivating footage shows B.C. cougar catching its breakfast

Cougar chases down deer, before taking a quick lounge in a Port Alberni woman’s backyard

Rain doesn’t stop Parkinson’s SuperWalk in Port Alberni

Alberni group raised almost $4,000

25th Alberni Charity Golf Classic raises thousands

Six charities received $66,000 in total

VIDEO: Fun at the Alberni District Fall Fair

74th annual Fall Fair ran over four days

B.C. cities want mandated business licences for short-term rentals

Enforcing local bylaws is ‘expensive and onerous’

Thousands to flock to B.C. city to see worldwide leader of Mormon Church

Sunday special devotional expected to draw more than 5,000 church members

B.C. cities ask province for 40% of pot revenue

That would equal out to $50 million in marijuana cash in the first two years after legalization

Serious crash closes Highway 19A in both directions south of Campbell River

Reports indicate the accident involves a motorcycle and a dump truck laying on its side.

‘Grotesque, human-animal hybrid creatures’ on display at B.C. art exhibit

Australian scupltor Patricia Piccinini’s work has garnered social media craze around the world

Around the BCHL – Salmon Arm Silverback commits to Minnesota State

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Wilkinson targets health care tax costs for municipalities

B.C. Liberal leader says ICBC monopoly has to go

B.C. youth work to clean up burnout left on another rainbow crosswalk

The LGBT+ community in Golden is facing online backlash after posting online about the vandalism

Most Read