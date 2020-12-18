A live performance from KISS is available to live stream for fans through the Abbotsford Centre.

KISS-ing 2020 away with the Abbotsford Centre

New Year’s Eve stream from hall of fame rockers offered by Abbotsford Centre

Do you have any New Year’s Eve plans – of course not – but now the Abbotsford Centre is allowing locals the opportunity to kiss 2020 away with rock legends KISS.

The event, which will be streaming live from Dubai on Dec. 31, is the first performance for the hall of fame rock band in nearly 300 days.

Those purchasing the event can watch the show live starting at 9 a.m. Abbotsford time, or users can wait and watch it whenever they like. The standard live stream access ticket also allows one replay over a 24-hour period.

A deluxe access ticket gives attendees unlimited streams over a 72-hour period.

There are also gold and platinum VIP packages, which include 30 days of unlimited viewing of the stream and eight limited edition items for the gold or 14 limited edition items for platinum.

The show is filmed with more than 50 cameras and offers 360-degree views.

For more information, visit abbotsfordcentre.ca/event/kiss-2020-goodbye/129/.

RELATED: Abbotsford Centre aims to rise from the ashes of 2020

abbotsfordConcertsMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bad pipes, no money? Island company there to patch that leak

Just Posted

One of the trees at McLean Mill features decorations created by Mrs. Laslo’s Grade 5 class at AW Neill Elementary School. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Light up a child’s eyes with McLean Mill’s Christmas tree virtual event

Port Alberni’s heritage mill finds a way to revive annual tree lighting fundraiser

TOY RUN MAKES A DIFFERENCE Port Alberni Toy Run members delivered $1,000 of groceries from Quality Foods to the Salvation Army on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The Toy Run purchased most of the food using funds from their new teddy bear sales this year. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Toy Run makes food donation to Salvation Army

Salvation Army received $1,000 worth of groceries

A painting called Wrung Out by Shannon McWhinney. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery celebrates winter season

New exhibit can be viewed online or by appointment

Alice Sam, left, Graham Hughes and Lisa George (holding Hughes’ puppy Riot) volunteer at a nighttime ‘pop-up’ warming centre at a city-owned parking lot on Fourth Avenue, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. The temporary warming shelter included two propane firepits, food, warm drinks, Naloxone and hygiene kits. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Volunteer gives name, dignity to people living rough

“Our aim is to get people off the streets. We don’t want to have to have a warming centre.”

Paper Excellence Canada will be investing $13 million in its Port Alberni paper mill to streamline production of food-grade paper. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
EDITORIAL: Port Alberni ending year with positives in business

Port Alberni will wrap up 2020 with a $13-million gift from Paper Excellence

Lilia Wiebe (Contributed to Black Press Media)
Wish to build Lilia, 3, as normal a life as possible includes dream playhouse

Eric, Kaitlyn and Lilia Wiebe, from Enderby, share their story for Grant A Wish Day

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola
Feds to invest $9 million in COVID treatments as vaccine rollout ramps up

National Research Council of Canada funds will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Trans Mountain says it is shutting down construction on its pipeline expansion project until early January for safety reasons. Officials from the company and the Canada Energy Regulator said Wednesday that a contractor was seriously injured a day earlier at the Burnaby site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Trans Mountain shuts down pipeline expansion project to address worker safety

The company says its priorities remain the safety of its workers and maintaining a safe work environment

Nanaimo RCMP seized guns and swords following a car crash on Hammond Bay Road Dec. 17. (Black Press file)
Guns and swords seized after Nanaimo RCMP respond to car crash

Single vehicle crash occurred Thursday on Hammond Bay Road

(File photo)
Coombs man, 52, dies in head-on collision in Qualicum Beach

Driver of second vehicle airlifted to hospital

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Then-B.C. legislature executives Gary Lenz and Craig James speak from their lawyer’s office after their suspension, Nov. 27, 2018. (Black Press files)
Former B.C. Legislature clerk charged with fraud, breach of trust

James made his first appearance at Victoria Courthouse Friday

This 2015 photo was one of the last taken of Hanadi Albarazanji with her entire family: husband, Emad; daughters Yaman and Juman; and son, Kenan. (Contributed photo)
Family split between White Rock, Syria highlights ‘crack’ in refugee reunification process

‘No light in sight’ as Hanadi Albarazanji waits to reunite with her two adult children

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Applications now open for B.C. Recovery Benefit, worth up to $1,000

90% of adults expected to get $1.7B in borrowed cash

Most Read