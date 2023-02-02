Mackenzie Top Peak ski community contest launches 2023 version

Last year, Kimberley tied for first, and Fernie placed fourth in national contest

Last year, Kimberley Alpine Resort’s Alpine Team secured a $50,000 prize from the Mackenzie Investments Top Peak Award. The Kimberley Alpine Team planned to use the prize money to expand access to future ski programs and upgrade their training equipment.

Last year was a particularly difficult one for the Kimberley team as the arson that took down the main lift had them digging deep, hiking the hill to practice.

It was perhaps those tough circumstances that caused voters to really rally around Kimberley and provide them with enough votes to tie with the Adanac Ski Hill in Sudbury Ontario in the Top Peak contest.

Fernie Alpine Resort placed fourth in the contest, making two East Kootenay resorts in the national top five.

The winning teams were determined in part by total points accumulated throughout the season based on votes accumulated, weekly challenge participation and social media posts and in part by an expert panel of judges representing Mackenzie and the ski community.

Now Mackenzie Investments has announced the return of Top Peak for 2023, looking for one special ski community in Canada that exemplifies their mantra “Be invested. On and off the hill.”

Through a series of fun and engaging social media challenges, Canadian ski communities are encouraged to rally around their ski hills and show their spirit for the sport for a chance to be crowned Canada’s most invested ski community.

All Canadian ski communities are encouraged to support their local hills and ski teams.

For the first time, Canadians will have a chance to vote directly for the top three teams. The winning team will be awarded $100,000 for a local community investment project – double the amount from the previous two years – and the bragging rights that come with earning the coveted Top Peak “Crown”. Further, the 2023 edition of Top Peak is now offering a second-place prize of $20,000, a third-place prize of $10,000, and $2,500 to each finalist ranked fourth to tenth, for local community-based initiatives.

How to Participate in Mackenzie Top Peak:

1. Register: Registration is now open. Skiers are encouraged to visit the Top Peak website to register a community/hill team and identify a local cause for the prize money. This could range from better equipment and improved access, to expanded programs and lessons. Complete contest Rules and Regulations can be found on the Top Peak Website.

2. Nomination & Rally: Until March 8, each registered hill will have one or more teams working together to earn points through social media challenges. Photos and videos can be shared of their team actively supporting or giving back to their community. All activities must be done safely and follow local restrictions and government mandated protocols.

3. Finalists Selected: On March 11, the top ten teams will be announced. From March 11 – March 22, Canadians will have a chance to vote for the top three. On March 25, the top three teams will be publicly announced (along with fourth to tenth place teams). The panel of six celebrity judges will then select a winner from the top three teams based on their nomination story, points earned and creativity.

4. Winner Announced: On April 1, 2023, the winning hill will be announced live on CBC TV and CBC Gem during CBC Sports Presents and will receive a $100,000 grand prize to better their local ski community.

Last year, 69 teams from across the country registered in the Top Peak contest.

