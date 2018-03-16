Toronto Zoo

Get ready to say aww it’s National Panda Day

It’s the best day ever, a time to celebrate adorable tuxedo-wearing fluff balls

There is only one weekend left to see what might be the cutest thing in Toronto right now.

The Toronto Zoo’s giant pandas are leaving the city, but not to worry they aren’t leaving the country.

RELATED: Tumbling pandas dominate the internet

The four tuxedo-wearing fluff balls will be heading to the Calgary Zoo where they will stay until 2023.

Da Mao and Er Shun came to Toronto in 2013 as part of a global giant panda conservation breeding program and were successful in giving birth to the first cubs ever in Canada — Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue.

In the past five years, millions of people have visited these cuddly little tumblers that are on loan from China.

RELATED: Panda picks Argonauts for the win

All this fuzzy excitement comes during the perfect moment as today (Friday March 16) is National Panda Day.

March 16 was named National Panda Day as a way to spread the word about the world’s most endangered and adored animals. National Panda Day brings together the efforts of an international community dedicated to protecting and restoring habitat.

And, in 2016, giant pandas moved from the endangered to vulnerable list by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

In the wild, there are approximately only 1,864(according to the World Wide Fund for Nature) and 100 living in zoos around the world.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scientists find microplastics in B.C. water samples, launch campaign
Next story
VIDEO: Climber ‘catches the sunrise’ over city atop B.C. crane

Just Posted

Fun had by all at the Rock and Gem Show

Alberni Valley Rock and Gem Club hosts largest event so far

Huu-ay-aht mother reunited with newborn daughter after court case

Mother and child will reside in Port Alberni with supervision and support

Young Nuu-chah-nulth boy remembered by his big, beautiful smile

A six-year-old boy died in a Port Alberni home on March 13

Gord Johns calls on Liberal government to act on unfair newsprint tariffs

U.S. anti-dumping tariff could have “devastating impact” on Island communities

Port Alberni council endorses climate, food security measures

Pared-down list includes market-garden, home conversion incentives

Vancouver Island’s Best Videos of the Week

A look at some of the best video stories from the past week ending March 16, 2018

Salmon Arm community cheers on Natalie Wilkie as she wins first gold medal

Local skier tops the podium in 7.5km race at the PyeongChang Paralympics

Experts: Society has a role in trying to prevent domestic violence

Experts are speaking out following the murder of a woman and her son in Ontario

Progress on fixing Phoenix pay system backlog could be short-lived: Ottawa

Feds have said they won’t try to recover money overpaid until all outstanding issues are fixed

Northern lights chasers in Canada discover new type named ‘Steve’

Phenomenon linked to a powerful current created by charged particles in Earth’s upper atmosphere

Washington state backs B.C. in pipeline dispute

Governor Jay Inslee says he is ‘allied’ with the province on Trans Mountain expansion projection

Dead rabbits found at Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds stoke concerns about Nanaimo virus

A B.C. wildlife veterinarian says a few of the dead bunnies will be sent for diagnosis next week.

SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on high-speed rail to U.S.

B.C. to contribute $300,000 to a million-dollar business study on the proposed project

B.C.-based CEO charged with conspiring to sell unhackable phones to criminals

Vincent Ramos of Richmond, was arrested last week in Seattle in years-long undercover operation

Most Read