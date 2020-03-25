Seth Rogen, left, and Ryan Reynolds, right, ask Canadians to plank the curve in Twitter videos posted in March 2020. (Twitter)

#PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen challenge Canadians

You can always count on Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen to lighten up a situation.

The Vancouver-born duo took to Twitter this week to answer Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s call to #PlankTheCurve.

“You need to stay home. And so do your friends and family members. Help spread the word with your own video – and tag your friends to remind them to stay home too. And together, we can #PlankTheCurve,” Trudeau tweeted Monday.

And Reynolds answered.

“I think in times of crisis, we all know it’s the celebrities that we count on most,” Reynolds joked.

“Right after healthcare workers of course, first responders, people who work in essential services, ping pong players, mannequin, childhood imaginary… look, stay at home!”

READ MORE: Canada to spend $192M to find vaccine for COVID-19

Coronavirus

