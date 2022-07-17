The Alaska Highway begins in British Columbia and ends in Alaska. Do you know the length of the Canadian portion of this famous highway? (Black Press Media)

The Alaska Highway begins in British Columbia and ends in Alaska. Do you know the length of the Canadian portion of this famous highway? (Black Press Media)

QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer driving?

How much do you know about roads and cars in Canada and beyond?

Summer is the time when many people enjoy a road trip, and in Canada, there are plenty of roads and highways.

Whether you are planning a trip across the country or just a few kilometres down the road, this is the ideal season to travel.

In preparation for your upcoming travels, here are 10 questions about roads and transportation. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about our rights and freedoms?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Honouring National Indigenous Peoples Day

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsDriving

 

Traffic can be busy on the Pattullo Bridge between New Westminster and Surrey. During the summer months, many Canadians will travel for vacations. (Black Press Media)

Traffic can be busy on the Pattullo Bridge between New Westminster and Surrey. During the summer months, many Canadians will travel for vacations. (Black Press Media)

Members of the Apple Valley Cruisers car club held a drive-by parade in front of residents of Summerland Seniors Village. Do you know which vehicle is the best-selling car or light truck of all time? (Black Press Media)

Members of the Apple Valley Cruisers car club held a drive-by parade in front of residents of Summerland Seniors Village. Do you know which vehicle is the best-selling car or light truck of all time? (Black Press Media)

Previous story
British Columbians’ pride in Canada’s health-care system has dropped: poll

Just Posted

Port Alberni Fire Dept. responded to a fire in a back stairwell of the Harbourview Apartments in the early-morning hours of July 13, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Fire Dept. called to Harbourview Apartments for fire in stairwell

According to the AV Museum, this photo shows the first aeroplane in Port Alberni, in 1920. A man stands in front of a biplane twirling the propeller. The pilot is in the cockpit. A group of people stand to the left and right of the plane. This is one of 24,000 historical photos in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive which can be found at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN21530 COURTESY AV MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: The age of flight in Port Alberni

A Port Alberni pitcher strikes out a batter for the Ladysmith Lightning on Sunday, July 10. Ladysmith ended up winning the game 11-1. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni hosts U15 softball provincials

Alberni Valley Visitors’ Centre Ambassadors Peter Kaegi, clockwise from top left, Bud Munsil, Dawna MacMillan and Ian Staton have met people from all over the world in their volunteer capacity. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Ambassadors proud to represent Port Alberni