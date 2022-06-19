Father’s Day, held each year on the third Sunday of June, is a time to recognize and honour fathers. (Pixabay.com)

Father’s Day, held each year on the third Sunday of June, is a time to recognize and honour fathers. (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

To celebrate Father’s Day, test your knowledge of famous fathers

In many parts of the world, the third Sunday of June is Father’s Day.

This day, in honour of fathers, has been observed since 1910, although it is not an official holiday.

In recognition of the day and in recognition of the important role of dads, here are some questions about factual and fictional fathers. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about past and present celebrity scandals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Celebrating the long, sunny days of June

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsFather's Day

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 19 to 25

Just Posted

Prince William, at left, is second in line to the British throne. What is the name of his oldest child? (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

Port Alberni city hall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni Valley voters could vote by mail in 2022 municipal election

Large landing barge on shore of Great Central Lake. One man on the shoreline. The barge is carrying boy scouts and their leaders, and some vehicles. 18 men and boys in total. One truck has a canopy on it with a woman standing outside. Painted on the door of the truck “Art Skipsey Sash and Door”. Front of the barge has a gang plank that is open. Painted on the side of the barge “B.C. FOREST-SERVICE”. On the back written in blue ink “Sat.1:30 pm 1st Sept/ 1951 / at N.W. end of / Great Central Lake , on the / Della Falls trip.” This is one of 24,000 photos included in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online digital archives, at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN20251 COURTESY AV MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: Great Central Lake

Peter Wienold, centre, and Elliot Drew of Portal Players Dramatic Society, shake hands with Amit Chandra Shekar of San Group on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the community excellence awards gala after Shekar announced a donation to PPDS to help operate the Capitol Theatre. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Capitol Theatre receives cash infusion from San Group donation

Pop-up banner image ×