Murray Flats after the Nov. 14 atmospheric river. (MOTI photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2021?

A lot happened in British Columbia and around the country over the past year.

A look back at the events of 2021 show there was plenty happening during the past year.

How much do you remember about the news and events of the past year? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.


Wildfires burned in British Columbia during the summer of 2021. The Skaha Creek wildfire was one of many fires to destroy land in the province. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)

Boston Bruins’ Charlie Coyle (13) chases Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alta., on Dec. 9, 2021. Do you know what change was made within the hockey league, affecting the 2021 to 2022 season? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken)

Do you know which Canadian actor journeyed into space aboard Blue Orgin’s New Shepard rocket? (COURTESY PHOTO, Blue Origin)

