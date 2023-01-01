Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter in 2022, is show speaking at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. What is Musk’s connection with Canada? (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2022?

A lot happened during the past 12 months

A lot happened in British Columbia and the rest of Canada during 2022.

How much do you know about the news and events of the past year? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


Overdose deaths continued to take a toll in British Columbia. Do you know how many people died as a result of overdoses from January to October, 2022? (Black Press file photo)

Wildfires burned in British Columbia in 2022. How did this past wildfire season compare with the 2021 wildfire season? (BC Wildfire Service)

B.C. Premier David Eby is wrapped in a ceremonial blanket by First Nations people during a swearing in ceremony where he became the province’s 37th premier at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver. Which B.C. premier did he replace? THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

