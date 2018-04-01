REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s what made video highlights this week across the province

Tofino: First Nation artist donates sculpture to Park Reserve

Hjalmer Wenstob gifted a carving of an orca dorsal fin to Parks Canada, commemorating the Pacific Rim Whale Festival. Watch more >

Osoyoos: A 36-foot willow root pulled from drain

City offficials decided to call in the pros to get to to the bottom of a storm drain problem in Osoyoos. The problem? A 500-pound willo root 36 feet in length. Watch more >

Canada: Jogging and picking up litter come together in ‘plogging’

As the spring thaw lays bare the discarded waste of winter, many Canadian fitness enthusiasts are combining the endorphin rush of jogging with the environmental benefits of picking up trash. Watch more >

Burns Lake: Building log houses no easy task

A new training centre near Burns Lake is giving forest industry professionals a chance to learn first-hand how to build log houses. Watch more >

(Winter is turning to spring in some B.C. communities, but in Burns Lake, those in the forest industry welcomed a new centre that’ll teach workers how to build log homes, in the snow.)

Vancouver: New resident a pro with the camera

A new resident octopus at Vancouver Aquarium got her chance in the spotlight with a go-pro. Watch more >

Pokemon Go class-action lawsuit in Alberta dropped

Alberni Valley community survey feeds into Vital Signs

Second report coming on Valley quality of life

TimberWest outlines public access rules

Company prefers to work with organizations and groups to provide access

First female apprentice in Alberni shop had an early grounding

Sarah LaRose is four months into an apprenticeship at Harbourview Collision

Gord Johns introduces petition for national cycling strategy

Courtenay-Alberni MP calls on the government to make Canada a cycling nation

Island Good program introduces new way to identify local food

Quality Foods is amongst the four stores involved in the program to help shoppers buy locally

Taxes go up on fuel, booze and cigarettes on April 1

Some ferry riders get a break, B.C. Hydro rates rise 3%

Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000

Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St. Peter’s Square

Pilgrims gathered to hear Francis deliver the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ Easter message

Star prospect Thatcher Demko backstops Canucks to win over Columbus in his NHL debut

Former Blue Jacket Jussi Jokinen has three points, helping Vancouver to 5-4 OT triumph

Four-year-old B.C. boy fighting for his life after developing blood infection

Evan Shishakly is in Vancouver Children’s Hospital after developing a blood infection

Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honour Stephen Hawking

Some 500 guests had been invited to the private funeral at St. Mary the Great church

B.C. jogger’s lawsuit against 10-year-old cyclist dismissed

B.C. Supreme Court judge determined the girl and grandparents were not liable for the 2014 accident

Kyle Lowry calls B.C.-raised Steve Nash ‘one of the best playmakers’ ever

Victoria’s Nash will become a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

