Four season resort providing year-round activities, including downhill ski resort and three golf courses. (//www.uniqueproperties.ca)

Four season resort providing year-round activities, including downhill ski resort and three golf courses. (//www.uniqueproperties.ca)

Resort featuring Canada’s largest natural hot springs pool – here in B.C. – up for sale

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort is located near Invermere

A multi-million-dollar, four-season hot springs is up for grabs in B.C.

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, located near Invermere in the Columbia Valley, has been listed for sale.

The property, which sits on 1,200 acres of land, includes “Canada’s largest natural mineral hot springs,” several lodges, as well as a ski hill and three golf courses.

The resort was purchased by Ken Fowler, owner of Ken Fowler Enterprises, in 2006. He died at the age of 90 in 2017, before his son took over operations, according to the Columbia Valley Pioneer.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Real estate

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Love winter beers? BC Ale Trail boasts 100+ seasonally-inspired suds this season

Just Posted

A dead chum salmon in the Delta River after it had returned more than 1,000 miles from the ocean to spawn. (Courtesy Photo / Ned Rozell)
Keepers of Cheewaht: Restoring a Vancouver Island ecosystem for generations to come

Wahmeesh Ken Watts, Tseshaht First Nation elected chief councillor, offers a prayer at the celebration of Sage Haven Society’s second stage housing project on Nov. 25 in the foyer at Port Alberni City Hall. To his left is Josie Osborne, Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA. On his right are Tracy Melis and Hareena Gillis. (HEATHER WARREN/ Alberni Valley News)
Sage Haven Society, BC Housing celebrate housing project in Port Alberni

The King Edward Liquor Store is located in the 3600-block of Third Avenue in Port Alberni, B.C. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP investigating series of robberies

(File photo)
Stabbing leaves one dead, several injured in Port Alberni