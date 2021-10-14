Space offered to remember Vancouver Island’s lost pregnancies or infants

Lorraine Fracy, manager of business development and client services for the Royal Oak Burial Park, stands with a newly implemented statue in the Little Spirits Garden – one that is both raw and captures a mother’s love, she said. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)Lorraine Fracy, manager of business development and client services for the Royal Oak Burial Park, stands with a newly implemented statue in the Little Spirits Garden – one that is both raw and captures a mother’s love, she said. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Members of the Saanich Legacy Foundation and Mayor Fred Haynes meet with Lorraine Fracy to discuss continued support of the garden. (Megan Atkins-Baker/ News Staff)Members of the Saanich Legacy Foundation and Mayor Fred Haynes meet with Lorraine Fracy to discuss continued support of the garden. (Megan Atkins-Baker/ News Staff)
Among the spirit houses are many different statues that encapsulate a wide variety of spiritual beliefs and philosophies. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)Among the spirit houses are many different statues that encapsulate a wide variety of spiritual beliefs and philosophies. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
‘Spirit houses’ are a special feature in the garden, one for each lost child. (Megan Atkins-Baker)‘Spirit houses’ are a special feature in the garden, one for each lost child. (Megan Atkins-Baker)
Lorraine Fracy, manager of business development and client services for the Royal Oak Burial Park, stands with a newly implemented statue in the Little Spirits Garden – one that is both raw and captures a mother’s love, she said. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)Lorraine Fracy, manager of business development and client services for the Royal Oak Burial Park, stands with a newly implemented statue in the Little Spirits Garden – one that is both raw and captures a mother’s love, she said. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Imagine the joys and anxieties of pregnancy compounded with the pain and loss of death.

For many Vancouver Islanders, it’s not something they need to imagine.

A corner of a Greater Victoria cemetery is dedicated to them. Little Spirits Garden in Saanich is a place where families can go who have lost an infant at any point during pregnancy, birth, in the months that follow, or after an abortion.

The intent of the Royal Oak Burial Park section is to help women and families who may feel isolated in their experience, given that others may not understand the deep bond created during pregnancy or thereafter.

“A loss is a loss, no matter what it looks like,” said Lorraine Fracy, the park’s manager of business development and client services.

Fracy, who has been instrumental in implementing the garden at the burial grounds, said a visit to the site evokes raw emotion.

The garden offers a variety of ways to honour lost infants – small ‘spirit houses,’ commemorative stones and memory flags that hang in the many surrounding trees.

ALSO READ: Saanich firefighter to cycle for 24 hours, raise funds and awareness for ALS

There are also stone tablets with bronze plaques for parents and families to place a memorial scroll, beautiful statues inspired by an array of spiritual philosophies and wind chimes that add to the peaceful ambience.

With financial help from the Saanich Legacy Foundation, which has contributed approximately $156,000 over the past 10 years to the project, Little Spirits Garden provides a safe and inclusive space for families to grieve, a place where they find they are not alone in their loss.

Philip Bisset-Covaneiro, foundation board member, said donations come in for the garden from all over the world. The foundation’s mandate is to facilitate and ease the donation process for individuals and organizations that wish to support community based legacy projects.

October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month and national pregnancy and infant loss awareness day is Oct. 15.

For more information visit royaloakburialpark.ca or saanichlegacy.ca/project/little-spirits-garden.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich

Previous story
‘It makes me feel angry, disappointed, and sad,’ B.C. polio survivor says of vaccine refusal

Just Posted

Alice Sam, left, Graham Hughes and Lisa George (holding Hughes’ puppy Riot) volunteer at a nighttime ‘pop-up’ warming centre at a city-owned parking lot on Fourth Avenue, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. The temporary warming shelter included two propane firepits, food, warm drinks, Naloxone and hygiene kits. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
City of Port Alberni OKs outdoor warming centres this winter

A towering structure of girders marks the spot where Imperial Cannery used to be located along the Steveston Waterfront. Marine industrial machinery and other material have been incorporated into the Lower Mainland community’s boardwalk. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Steveston is a perfect blend of history and trendiness

The Community Arts Council held its annual book sale at the former Gill Elementary School grounds on Beaver Creek Road on July 17. Dozens of people came out to check out the selection of books for sale. The giant book sale is the Community Arts Council’s biggest fundraiser of the year. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre looking for book donations

Port Alberni city hall. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
EDITORIAL: Residents have a say in City of Port Alberni’s vision