Sweet Brigitte could be the newest member of your family for only $200. (Heather Reinderhoff/Facebook)

Sweet Brigitte could be the newest member of your family for only $200. (Heather Reinderhoff/Facebook)

The things you find on the internet: Sweet Brigitte looking for new Okanagan home

The mannequin is being sold on a Facebook buy and sell group in the Okanagan

Almost anything can be sold on Facebook Marketplace.

The latest eye-catching post is Sweet Brigitte looking for a home.

For just $200, the 5’10” mannequin could be yours after she was posted to an Okanagan buy and sell Facebook group.

The listing describes Brigitte as “all plastic, with removable and movable arms, hands and torso (that can rotate too)..not too heavy, about 30lbs with the stand and easy to dress and move. She would be great in a retail setting or for selling clothes online, she has experience in both settings.”

Poster Heather Reinderhoff says Brigitte has been in her family for 33 years but is closer to 50 in age. It’s unclear where Brigitte spent her formative years before finding her place at the Reinderhoff’s table.

Brigitte is believed to be from German manufacturer Moch, constructed sometime in the 1960s or ’70s.

Although the colour in her hands has faded, the size six doll is looking for her next adventure.

She comes with the wig she is photographed wearing and along with other wigs her current family can find – making her perfect for any occasion.

Brigitte is available for pick-up near downtown Kelowna if your interested in showing this lady the sights.

READ MORE: Dr. Seuss’ ‘How the Grinch stole Christmas!’ gets a sequel

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

facebookFor SaleKelownaMarketplace

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Excitement beyond measure’: B.C. vet takes to the skies again to pilot a plane at 102

Just Posted

Canada Post carrier Gary Savard delivers mail in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Heavy snow in Parksville halts mail service to Port Alberni

Port Alberni Toy Run members Greg Philpott, left, Dan Vatamaniuck, David Wiwchar and Charmaine Mulvey present Melody Burton of the ADSS Breakfast Club program and ADSS vice-principal Carl Poole with a cheque for $5,000. The Toy Run has supported the Breakfast Club for 15 years. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Toy Run bolsters high school breakfast programs’ budget

At the Alberni Valley Curling Club, the Lindsay Cheetham Team scored a rare eight-ender during Monday Daytime League on Feb. 13. From right to left: Lindsay Cheetham, Bill Milne, Jane Nielsen and Steve Eng. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Curling Club sees eight-ender during daytime league

Gwyer Webber of Nanaimo, left, and Detlef Rudolph of Fredericton, New Brunswick walk around Harbour Quay on a grey Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 15, 2023. The friends came to Port Alberni to have lunch at the J&L Drive-In. Read more about their visit in Quinn’s Quips on page A9. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Drive-ins, trains and friendship bring tourists to Port Alberni