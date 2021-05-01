People watch a train go by during the 17th annual Mount Cheam Lions Train and Hobby Show at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Oct. 18, 2014. Saturday, May 8 is Train Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

People watch a train go by during the 17th annual Mount Cheam Lions Train and Hobby Show at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Oct. 18, 2014. Saturday, May 8 is Train Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 2 to 8

Train Day, Lumpy Rug Day, and No Pants Day are are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In May, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Lupus Awareness Month and Bike Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, May 2: Baby Day, World Laughter Day, National Brothers and Sisters Day.

Monday, May 3: Lumpy Rug Day, Paranormal Day, Melanoma Monday.

Tuesday, May 4: Star Wars Day (May the Fourth), Teacher Appreciation Day, Firefighters’ Day, Petite and Proud Day.

Wednesday, May 5: Hug a Shed and Take a Selfie Day, World Maths Day, Cartoonists’ Day.

Thursday, May 6: No Homework Day, World Password Day, No Diet Day.

Friday, May 7: No Pants Day, Roast Leg of Lamb Day, Cosmopolitan Day.

Saturday, May 8: World Donkey Day, Ovarian Cancer Day, No Socks Day, Train Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Phazer, not Pfizer, among 13 ‘P’ names chosen for RCMP’s newest puppy recruits

Just Posted

Vi Mundy with her husband, Bob Mundy. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Ucluelet First Nation Elder shares her stories at women’s YakFest event

YakFest is scheduled for Monday, May 3

A volunteer with the Port Alberni RCMP’s community policing team manages a Speedwatch session, looking for speeders on Johnston Road on April 21, 2021. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Community policing ramps up in Port Alberni

RCMP recognizes volunteers during National Volunteer Week

A massive cleanup is set to clear roughly 400 kilometres of West Coast shoreline. (Coastal Restoration Society Facebook page photo)
Nine derelict vessels to be removed from Ucluelet Inlet as part of massive $2.5M cleanup effort

Coastal Restoration Society receives $2.5 million from B.C.’s Clean Coast, Clean Waters initiative

Public health restrictions on non-essential travel are in effect. (B.C. government)
EDITORIAL: Stop looking for loopholes in travel restrictions

Banning this type of travel is not an infringement on any ‘civil liberty’

A family crosses the highway at Cathedral Grove. (BLACK PRESS file photo)
Parking at Cathedral Grove, paving at bottom of the ‘Hump’ new priorities for Highway 4

Province pauses plans to blast Angel Rock near Cameron Lake

The Tiny Home Village, at 940 Caledonia Ave., is set to welcome 30 residents starting May 12. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
VIDEO: New Victoria tiny home village set to welcome 30 unhoused people

Residents are expected to start moving in May 12

Airport ground crew offload a plane carrying just under 300,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Plans to distribute 1st doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on hold

Health Canada had already cleared 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made at the facility

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. to April 27, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 rate declines, people in hospital rises to 511

740 new cases confirmed Friday, four more deaths

Guy Johnstone, who operates the Michelle Rose Community Supported Fishery in Cowichan Bay, hopes that an emergency review of new regulations governing the spot prawn industry will see some changes. (File photo)
Feds to conduct emergency review of new West Coast prawn fishery regulations

Regulations make the sale of frozen-at-sea spot prawns illegal

Amrinder Singh’s remains were supposed to be flown home last week from British Columbia to India to be laid to rest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bimaljeet Kaur Kaler
Flight cancellations to India delay shipment of B.C. man’s body back to his family

Amrinder Singh, 29, had been in Canada for a few months when he died on April 5

Some of the 13 German shepherd puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta. in 2021. (RCMP)
Phazer, not Pfizer, among 13 ‘P’ names chosen for RCMP’s newest puppy recruits

More than 20,000 online entries submitted for national Name the Puppy contest

Born and raised in Williams Lake, Maxine Quigg has since been a longtime resident of the City of Watertown in the state of New York. She was one of two victims gunned down at Bridgeview Real Estate Wednesday, April 28, 2021, a real estate brokerage she owned with business partner Terence O’Brien. (Northern New York Community Foundation photo)
‘She was the love of our life’: Former Cariboo woman killed in U.S. workplace shooting

Maxine Quigg and her business partner were shot at their real estate brokerage in Watertown

Former Main Street Church executive pastor John Vermeer was found guilty of accessing and possessing child pornography in Chilliwack provincial court on April 30, 2021. (File)
B.C. church pastor found guilty of accessing ‘substantial’ amounts of child pornography

No reasonable doubt raised by John Vermeer’s claim that pornography found on his computer wasn’t his

Most Read