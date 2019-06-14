Liam Neeson stars in the 2008 film Taken. (The Canadian Press)

VIDEO: 5 of the best fathers in film

From Finding Nemo to Taken, here are some great on-screen dads

Ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16, here is a list of the five best fathers in film.

Marlin, Finding Nemo (2003)

This overprotective clownfish swam across the ocean to find his missing son.

Furious Styles, Boyz n the Hood (1991)

The iconic father figure played by Laurence Fishburne knew what it took to be a real man in South Central.=

John Quincy Archibald, John Q. (2002)

Denzel Washington plays a desperate father who holds up a hospital and forces them to give his son a life-saving operation.

Daniel Hillard, Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

After losing custody of his kids, Robin Williams’ character dresses up as a female housekeeper to interact with them.

Bryan Mills, Taken (2008)

After his daughter is kidnapped, Liam Neeson’s character does whatever it takes to get her back with his “very particular set of skills.”

POLL: How do you celebrate Father’s Day?

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Just Posted

City of Port Alberni imposing water restrictions

Stage 1 restrictions go into effect June 17

Port Alberni’s Five Acre Shaker goes green

Music festival has sustainable initiatives planned for fifth year

Fundraiser set up after fire destroys Alberni Valley family’s home

Fire on Tseshaht First Nation land leaves young family in need

PROGRESS 2019: Port Alberni-based program helps bridge business generation gap

Venture Connect focuses on B.C.-wide entrepreneurial shortage

PROGRESS 2019: Alberni Valley organizations with common goal form seniors’ sector

A new organization has formed to better serve seniors in the Alberni Valley

Go, Canada! Raptors beat Warriors 114-110 to win NBA title

Leonard named Finals MVP; Toronto becomes first team outside U.S. to capture crown

B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

Green Party calls Salish Sea ‘free parking lot for world’s largest container ships’

MP Elizabeth May rails against Port of Vancouver, Transport Canada and impact on local environment

Government sends letter urging conservation to users in Vancouver Island’s Koksilah watershed

Water sustainability plan may be required

VIDEO: Pickup truck smashes into Vancouver Island home

No injuries reported in Friday morning incident

Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987

William Earl Talbott II was arrested last year and charged with aggravated murder

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic effect on her two children

Most Read