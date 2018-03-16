VIDEO: Climber ‘catches the sunrise’ over city atop B.C. crane

Police warn ‘rooftopping’ poses risk to climber, public and first responders

Heights are thrilling for some and nauseating for others, and now one man is receiving a ton of online attention after scaling one of Vancouver’s tallest cranes and posting a daring video online.

YouTube user Kea.iu has joined the list of daredevils scaling architecture in the Lower Mainland, after posting a video last month “catching the sunrise” at the top of a crane above the condo tower Vancouver House.

“Had a few near death experiences while climbing but I made it out safe,” he wrote on the YouTube video.

According to Kea.iu, it wasn’t his first attempt climbing the crane.

“A few months back I climbed this crane, but I never got to the top because it was too slippery from all the rain and wind,” he wrote. “I made it my goal to scale it again but to the very top, and that is what I did.”

Viewers have had mixed reviews on his thrill seeking.

“I’ve overcome many fears but heights I just can’t….I get butterflies just by watching this video,” said one user,

“Sick craneclimb! From the top of the crane you see the street/building grid from a completely new perspective,” said another.

Others are telling him to stay safe.

This also isn’t the first structure for the man to climb in the Lower Mainland – Kea.iu also climbed the 650-foot-tall Solo District building, under construction in Burnaby.

And he certainly isn’t the first, nor will be the last.

In July 2017, two American men were arrested after climbing the Lions Gate Bridge to capture a photo from the top towers. In a quick search on YouTube, it’s easy to find a handful of other videos showcasing climbers exploring new heights on Vancouver structures – some receiving as many as 55,000 views.

Although Vancouver Police said they couldn’t confirm if there is an investigation into this particular incident, Const. Jason Doucette said climbing high structures – known to police as “rooftopping” – is often criminal and poses risks not only to the climber but to first responders and the public.

“If one of these people slips and falls, a first responder has to put their safety at risk to rescue the rooftopper,” he said. “We encourage anyone who feels they are witnessing a criminal offence to contact their local police immediately”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Get ready to say aww it’s National Panda Day
Next story
SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on high-speed rail to U.S.

Just Posted

Fun had by all at the Rock and Gem Show

Alberni Valley Rock and Gem Club hosts largest event so far

Huu-ay-aht mother reunited with newborn daughter after court case

Mother and child will reside in Port Alberni with supervision and support

Young Nuu-chah-nulth boy remembered by his big, beautiful smile

A six-year-old boy died in a Port Alberni home on March 13

Gord Johns calls on Liberal government to act on unfair newsprint tariffs

U.S. anti-dumping tariff could have “devastating impact” on Island communities

Port Alberni council endorses climate, food security measures

Pared-down list includes market-garden, home conversion incentives

Vancouver Island’s Best Videos of the Week

A look at some of the best video stories from the past week ending March 16, 2018

Experts: Society has a role in trying to prevent domestic violence

Experts are speaking out following the murder of a woman and her son in Ontario

Progress on fixing Phoenix pay system backlog could be short-lived: Ottawa

Feds have said they won’t try to recover money overpaid until all outstanding issues are fixed

Northern lights chasers in Canada discover new type named ‘Steve’

Phenomenon linked to a powerful current created by charged particles in Earth’s upper atmosphere

Washington state backs B.C. in pipeline dispute

Governor Jay Inslee says he is ‘allied’ with the province on Trans Mountain expansion projection

Dead rabbits found at Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds stoke concerns about Nanaimo virus

A B.C. wildlife veterinarian says a few of the dead bunnies will be sent for diagnosis next week.

SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on high-speed rail to U.S.

B.C. to contribute $300,000 to a million-dollar business study on the proposed project

B.C.-based CEO charged with conspiring to sell unhackable phones to criminals

Vincent Ramos of Richmond, was arrested last week in Seattle in years-long undercover operation

Saanich resident facing numerous charges in north Courtenay shooting incident

Richard Daniel Vigneault, a 27-year-old Saanich resident is facing numerous charges in… Continue reading

Most Read