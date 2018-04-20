Video: RCMP investigation gets a deer little photobomb

Princeton RCMP were conducting a drug investigation in Princeton which a deer strolled through

An RCMP investigation was photobombed Friday morning by a passerby who later refused to give her name.

The incident occurred in a parking lot adjacent to Highway 3 in Princeton, at about 8:30 a.m.

Constable Ryan Henley was conducting a drug investigation that resulted from a traffic complaint.

A man was handcuffed and briefly taken into custody.

After a thorough search of the vehicle the driver was released without charges.

Henley said the man was not from the area.

However, it is believed the deer is a local resident.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Updated: Cars lined up around the block as gas hits 109.9 in B.C. city
Next story
Cops corral pig on the loose on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

City of Port Alberni ponders social development

Social planning commission would outlast councils

UPDATED: Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations ready to negotiate for fishing rights

Nations call on federal gov’t to settle fishing rights ‘within the true meaning of reconciliation’

Singer-songwriter performs songs about life on the road with new album

Jeffery Straker will play Char’s Landing on Saturday, April 21

Spring ritual goes into barrel composting in the Alberni Valley

Biodynamic method summons forces of nature and cosmos

Fear new U.S. anti-dumping duties could price Catalyst out of business

Union launches aggressive campaign with pulp and paper mill now paying 22 per cent in extra tariffs

Could facial scans and fingerprints make you unhackable?

New biometrics capabilities could be a game-changer for those trying to get on your accounts

New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

Future of six new bases, 125 jobs, on Vancouver Island in limbo over Kinder Morgan decision

Farnworth says five years too long for feds to deal with organized crime in medical pot

Needs to be dealt with much sooner than that, B.C. Public Safety Minister says

Unions set for national strike against CP Rail

Locomotive engineers, conductors and signals specialists seeking new collective agreements.

B.C. woman known to hitchhike around province missing

Aislynn Hanson, 18, last seen April 13; known to travel throughout B.C. by hitchhiking

B.C. court relies on Facebook to track down missing defendant

A court in Princeton, B.C. relied on Facebook to track down a B.C. missing his court date

Cops corral pig on the loose on Vancouver Island

Police “put the grab” on pig before it can cross the highway on Vancouver Island

Accused in B.C. school stabbing found unfit to stand trial

Decision will put hold on upcoming trial for Gabriel Klein

Producer, DJ Avicii found dead at 28

Swedish-born artist Tim Bergling, was found in Muscat, Oman

Most Read