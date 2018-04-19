Whistler to open Canada’s first pod hotel

Pangea Pod Hotel to feature units big enough to fit a queen-sized mattress and not much else

A new hotel is offering an alternative for people who aren’t interested in much space.

The Pangea Pod Hotel, located in the village, bills itself as much smaller than a typical hotel room, but more comfortable than a hostel, with each of the 88 private dorms made up of a bed and storage space for luggage.

(Pangea Pod Hotels)

“In other Whistler hotels, you’ll find standard rooms, some of them small, some of them big, some of them absolutely gigantic and rather pointless,” the hotel’s website reads. “All well and good, but do you actually need so much space when there’s so much to do outside?”

Each “sleeping chamber” is just big enough to fit a queen-sized mattress and small area to hang up clothes, with private bathrooms.

There’s also a communal “living room,” described as a lounge-meets-bar-meets-cafe, and lots of storage space for ski boots, snowboards and other equipment.

(Pangea Pod Hotels)

The company says its rates will be more affordable than standard hotels, but it has not released any details.

The hotel will do a soft launch in July, and be set to fully open mid-summer.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Did a Canadian shoot down the Red Baron? A century later, debate hasn’t quit

Just Posted

Spring ritual goes into barrel composting in the Alberni Valley

Biodynamic method summons forces of nature and cosmos

Fear new U.S. anti-dumping duties could price Catalyst out of business

Union launches aggressive campaign with pulp and paper mill now paying 22 per cent in extra tariffs

Alberni wrestlers shine on national stage

13 Alberni Valley athletes competed in Edmonton, Alberta

Alberni Golf Club sponsored event postponed due to weather

Sunday, April 22 event will feature four man teams

BIZ BEAT: New faces and new spaces in Port Alberni

Van Isle Ford receives President’s Award for 2017

VIDEO: Work is play for this B.C. avalanche rescue dog

CARDA certified Joss’s Job is to save lives — but to her, it’s all a game

New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

Future of six new bases, 125 jobs, on Vancouver Island in limbo over Kinder Morgan decision

2 B.C. men deemed heroe for saving man from fire

Fire on Coronation Avenue in Duncan sends one man to hospital

B.C. has highest C-section rate in Canada: report

Researcher says it’s not necessarily a bad thing

Whistler to open Canada’s first pod hotel

Pangea Pod Hotel to feature units big enough to fit a queen-sized mattress and not much else

Black Press Media acquires two new Alaska newspapers

New Media Investment Group to acquire the Akron (OH) Beacon Journal while Black Press Media takes on daily newspapers in Juneau and Kenai Alaska

Thieves target B.C. firefighters helping flood victims

The service has been helping with sandbagging efforts, as rural Oliver battles flooding

Housing crisis amplified on Denman Island

High rental prices, density caps, and a shortage of housing stock have led to island-wide struggles

B.C. towns rank in top honeymoon destination worldwide

Vernon, Kaslo, Sunshine Coast and the Island hit Expedia.ca’s list of top 18 honeymoon destinations

Most Read