From left to right: Port Alberni Mayor Mike Ruttan, Councillor Denis Sauvé, partner David Francis, District Group president and CEO Michael Nygren, District Group executive VP and COO Brandon Crema and partner David Francis. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Ground broken on Port Alberni’s first master planned community

Construction will take place on former ADSS property

In true west coast fashion, the groundbreaking of a new master planned community in Port Alberni took place in the middle of a downpour.

The Anderson Hill master planned community is being constructed on Alberni District Secondary School’s former site, which has been vacant since the old school was demolished in 2014. The 23-acre lot in the middle of an established city is a unique opportunity, said District Group president and CEO Michael Nygren.

READ: Developers reveal plans for old ADSS lands at public hearing

District Group officially broke ground on this development on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Despite the rain, the event drew a small crowd of investors, city staff and interested residents.

“We’re very particularly excited about this project,” said Nygren on Tuesday.

Although District Group is a real estate company based in Vancouver, Nygren and his business partner Brandon Crema both grew up in Port Alberni and attended the former ADSS site. The project is a “trip down memory lane” for them, he said.

“We would be lying if we said we weren’t putting some extra pressure on ourselves to make sure we’re going to get this project done properly and make everybody here proud,” Nygren added.

The Anderson Hill project will be a “phased” development, starting with 15 lots for single family homes along 16th Avenue. Construction is expected to begin within the next week. Phase two of the project will feature a four-storey apartment building on the corner of Burde Street and Anderson Avenue. Nygren said the plan is to build “from the outside in,” but future phases have not been planned yet.

“The project is going to evolve over a period of time to be a lot of different things,” he said on Tuesday.

The District Group will be able to build as needs evolve, said Nygren, with possibilities for 55+ seniors housing, town homes and apartment complexes. The community will feature green spaces and trails, as well as 250-300 units in total.

The project will involve an investment of about $50 million, and Nygren said the company plans to source locally for the construction as much as possible. “We think it’s an important aspect of the economic contribution in the city, in addition to solving the housing need,” he added.

Nygren said he and his partners have been treated “exceptionally well” by the city of Port Alberni, at the staff level and by mayor and council.

“I think it’s an under appreciated thing,” he said.

Mayor Mike Ruttan attended the groundbreaking on Tuesday, where he said the project represents “a belief in the future of Port Alberni.”

Ruttan was the last principal of the old school before it closed in 2012.

“This is a big opportunity in terms of location,” he said. “But what it represents is the belief that Port Alberni will continue to grow, to continue to thrive, and those are the things that we’re working on as a city.”

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

 

A picture of the “phased” approach to the Anderson Hill Master Planned Community on the former ADSS site. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Previous story
Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

Just Posted

Campfire ban lifted for Coastal Fire Centre

There have been 135 human-caused wildfires in the region since April 1

ELECTION 2018: Debbie Haggard looks for positive change in Port Alberni

The small business owner will be running for city council on Oct. 20

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs start the season with a pair of wins

New leadership group named for 2018-19 season

Young Port Alberni musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan was invited up on stage in Vancouver

Single vehicle crash near Coombs sends three to hospital

Accident occurred west of Koen Road Sunday evening

Ground broken on Port Alberni’s first master planned community

Construction will take place on former ADSS property

PHOTOS: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9/11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

Court asked to review limits on B.C. conservation officers’ power to kill wildlife

The case stems from when a bear cub was put down in 2016

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: 9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Canada’s foreign affairs minister underlined anniversary at start of another day of trade talks

Trudeau cautions Canadians about toking before travel

PM was asked what he would say to a U.S. border guard if he was asked if he had ever tried cannabis

Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton with two people onboard when it went missing

B.C. First Nations woman walking to stop the violence

Marilyn Charleyboy from Tsideldel (Alexis Creek) First Nation is walking to raise awareness about violence in First Nations communities.

Syrian community fears backlash after immigrant charged in B.C. girl’s death

Ibrahim Ali had come as a refugee from Syria 17 months ago

Most Read