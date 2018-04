There was plenty of Easter fun in the Alberni Valley last weekend

Easter popped up everywhere on Saturday. Arrowvale Campground and Cottages had a two-day event that was extremely well-attended, the Toy Run had a good crowd show up on Saturday at the Echo Centre, and the Baptist Church had a huge amount of people show up for the Easter egg hunt with hopes of finding the coveted golden egg.

McLean Mill also kicked off a new season with an Easter egg hunt and pancake breakfast on Sunday.