VIDEO: B.C. house catches fire twice in one day

There was a second fire at a vacant house in WIlloughby Monday night, March 21. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Tines) There was a second fire at a vacant house in WIlloughby Monday night, March 21. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Tines)
There was a second fire at a vacant house in WIlloughby Monday night, March 21. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Tines) There was a second fire at a vacant house in WIlloughby Monday night, March 21. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Tines)
There was a second fire at a vacant house in WIlloughby Monday night, March 21. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Tines) There was a second fire at a vacant house in WIlloughby Monday night, March 21. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Tines)

A second fire in the same day at the same vacant house in Langley is under investigation.

Fire crews were called out to the two-storey house in the city’s Willoughby neighbourhood at 9:40 p.m. on Monday, March 21, and arrived to find the house fully involved.

About 20 firefighters fought the blaze.

Langley Township assistant fire chief Dale Steeple said fire investigators would be on scene Tuesday.

It was the second fire at the same location.

Earlier the same day, at 2:39 p.m. multiple crews put out a smouldering fire.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Boarded up Langley house site of Monday afternoon fire call

The house was boarded up with the gas and power turned off.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

House fireLangley

Previous story
Liberals, NDP reach deal to keep minority government in power till 2025

Just Posted

Cody McClary of the Port Alberni Black Sheep makes a pass to teammate Ty Shannon during BC Rugby action against Cowichan on Saturday, March 19. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep pick up rugby win on home turf

Mark Anson, owner of Timber Tiles in Port Alberni, right, defends his Crystal Award from Kevin Wenstob, owner of Wenstob Timber of Sooke, the stars of the Netflix TV series Big Timber. Anson won the Manufactured Wood Products category at the 2022 Grant Thornton LLP Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards on March 17, edging out Wenstob. (DEAN KALYAN PHOTO)
San Group named Business of the Year in Vancouver Island excellence awards

People in Nelson, B.C., protest COVID-19 mandates in January 2022. Photo: Tyler Harper
B.C. issued 2,335 COVID-19 tickets over 14 months, but not all ended in paid fines

Provincial government staff host public engagement session over Cathedral Grove safety at the Port Alberni Friendship Center in 2019. (MIKE YOUDS/ Special to the AV News)
Province resumes public engagement over Highway 4 safety at Cathedral Grove