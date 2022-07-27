Two women listen as Pope Francis delivers an open air Mass at Commonwealth Stadium, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. Pope Francis traveled to Canada to apologize to Indigenous peoples for the abuses committed by Catholic missionaries in the country’s notorious residential schools. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Two women listen as Pope Francis delivers an open air Mass at Commonwealth Stadium, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. Pope Francis traveled to Canada to apologize to Indigenous peoples for the abuses committed by Catholic missionaries in the country’s notorious residential schools. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

VIDEO: Indigenous people share mixed reactions to Pope’s messages of reconciliation

Pope Francis held mass at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton Tuesday

Indigenous people at Pope Francis’ mass Tuesday (July 26) had mixed reactions to his apology and messaging during the religious ceremony at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium.

The Pope is in Canada for six days until Friday apologizing for the Catholic Church’s role in residential schools.

-The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EdmontonIndigenous apologyPope Francisresidential schools

Previous story
VIDEO: Pope visits Edmonton church that blends Catholic and Indigenous rituals

Just Posted

(John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Alberni Valley Hospice Society brings back Butterfly Effect event

Port Alberni’s Maxx Bodaly gets some air as he takes off from the starting line at Rumble on the Runway in Port McNeill on Sunday, July 17. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Drag racers in Port Alberni are keeping the dream alive that they will race again

Next Sunday is the first sponsored event of the season at the Alberni Golf Club. FILE PHOTO
Freshette, Sketch top two-man scramble at Alberni Golf Club

Ground preparation has already begun on Timberline at North Park, the new seniors’ independent living residence being built at Anderson Avenue and North Park Drive. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Ground work begins on new seniors’ housing complex in Port Alberni