Coastal Community Credit Union plans Sept. 9 grand opening for new building

The Coastal Community Credit Union will officially open its new building on Johnston Road and Adelaide Street in Port Alberni on Sept. 9, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

PORT ALBERNI – Coastal Community Credit Union is hosting a grand opening for its modern new building in Port Alberni on Friday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The new building at 4721 Johnston Road, at the corner with Adelaide Street, brings together the Port Alberni branch and agency under one roof. Both moved into the building on July 25, uniting Coastal Community’s banking, insurance, wealth management and commercial business lines.

The building is located within the traditional territories of the Hupacasath and Tseshaht First Nations, and the event will include a ceremonial welcome from these communities. The PEAK radio station will be on location, and members of the public are invited to drop by for light refreshments, draw prizes and a tour of the location.

“We’re really looking forward to showing people around our re-imagined new space,” said Adrian Legin, president and CEO of Coastal Community. “Bringing together all of our expertise under one roof is a more effective way to provide advice-based conversations, and that’s the heart of our business. When a need or opportunity is identified, we can take care it.”

Coastal Community had sustainability top of mind when constructing the new building. From purchasing chair fabrics made from 100 percent recycled collected ocean plastic to using volatile organic compounds (VOC) paints, the credit union planned the build to reduce its carbon footprint. Port Alberni residents can even take advantage of an EV charging station in the parking lot.

According to Legin, it’s all part of providing an even better service experience.

“We’re evolving to better suit people’s needs,” he said. “This move allows us to provide financial advice to our members and clients at a whole new level.”

