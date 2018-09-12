25th Alberni Charity Golf Classic raises thousands

The annual Charity Golf Classic hosted by the Alberni Golf Club raises thousands of dollars for the BC Children’s Hospital and local charities every year.

This year, six charities received $66,000 in total: BC Children’s Hospital, Abbeyfield, Kiwanis Hilton, the Bread of Life, the Community Arts Council and KidSport.

The major sponsors of the Alberni Valley Charity Golf classic are Port Boat House and Yamaha and Van Isle Ford/Pacific Chevrolet.

The golf tournament celebrated its 25th anniversary this year. In total, the annual event has raised more than $800,000 over the years, and assisted 35 different charities.

