The Alberni Valley Charity Golf Classic committee, with sponsors Port Boat House and Van Isle Ford/Pacific Chevrolet, donated $66,000 to local charities. The charities that received funds are as follows: BC Children’s Hospital, Abbeyfield, Kiwanis Hilton, Bread of Life, the Community Arts Council and KidSport. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

25th Alberni Charity Golf Classic raises thousands

Six charities received $66,000 in total

The annual Charity Golf Classic hosted by the Alberni Golf Club raises thousands of dollars for the BC Children’s Hospital and local charities every year.

This year, six charities received $66,000 in total: BC Children’s Hospital, Abbeyfield, Kiwanis Hilton, the Bread of Life, the Community Arts Council and KidSport.

The major sponsors of the Alberni Valley Charity Golf classic are Port Boat House and Yamaha and Van Isle Ford/Pacific Chevrolet.

The golf tournament celebrated its 25th anniversary this year. In total, the annual event has raised more than $800,000 over the years, and assisted 35 different charities.

