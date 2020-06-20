Alberni District Secondary’s class of 2020 celebrates virtually

‘Prom cruise’ has been approved for grads to drive through town

The 2020 Alberni District Secondary School graduates are preparing for a very unique grad celebration. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ADSS has spent the past few weeks filming a virtual grad ceremony that will air on Shaw TV on July 3. In this photo, ADSS vice-principal Jeannette Badovinac shows graduate Chanta Marshall how to reposition her tassel during filming of the socially-distanced graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 11. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The 2020 Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS) graduates are preparing for a very unique grad celebration.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ADSS has spent the past few weeks filming a virtual grad ceremony that will air on Shaw TV on July 3.

Graduates visited the ADSS Theatre one at a time, accompanied by family and friends, to receive their diploma. Seats and hand rails were sanitized after each graduate to avoid cross-contamination. Speeches and special performances were also filmed around the grads.

Most of the filming, which took more than two weeks, has been done by ADSS student and filmmaker Richard Spencer.

Although the 2020 prom has been cancelled, graduates will still be holding a socially-distanced prom celebration. Island Health has approved a “Prom Cruise” that will take place on Friday, June 27 at 6 p.m. Grads will depart from the Athletic Hall, drive down Roger Street to Stamp Avenue, circle around the Harbour Quay, drive back up Argyle Street and take 10th Avenue back to the Athletic Hall.

The Alberni Valley News will have a special Class of 2020 section included with its July 1, 2020 print edition.



