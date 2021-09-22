Firefighters Chris Baratto (Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Dept.), left, Anthony Selva (PAFD), Troy Dhillon (Beaver Creek VFD) and Ryan Devries (Cherry Creek VFD) are ready to fill their boots during the annual Muscular Dystrophy boot drive in Port Alberni Sept. 24–25, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Firefighters Chris Baratto (Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Dept.), left, Anthony Selva (PAFD), Troy Dhillon (Beaver Creek VFD) and Ryan Devries (Cherry Creek VFD) are ready to fill their boots during the annual Muscular Dystrophy boot drive in Port Alberni Sept. 24–25, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Help Alberni Valley firefighters give Muscular Dystrophy the boot this weekend

Fire crews will be out in force Sept. 24–25 for the annual Fill the Boot campaign

Alberni Valley firefighters will kick off their annual Fill the Boot Drive for Muscular Dystrophy this weekend.

Muscular dystrophies are a group of muscle diseases that cause weakness and decreased mobility. Firefighters across Canada have been raising money for Muscular Dystrophy Canada for 65 years. Alberni Valley firefighters have been participating in the annual Boot Drive for more than 50 years.

While the coronavirus pandemic cancelled in-person fundraising drives in 2020, the needs of people impacted by neuromuscular disorders were not cancelled. The annual boot drive assists families of people with MD and also funds research for MD.

Fire crews from Port Alberni Fire Dept. and Cherry Creek, Beaver Creek and Sproat Lake volunteer fire departments are all participating in the annual drive.

On Friday, Sept. 24 from 6–9 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alberni Valley Firefighters will ask people to “fill the boot” in front of Quality Foods, Shoppers Drug Mart, Save-On-Foods, B.C. Liquor Store on 10th Avenue, the Co-op Liquor Store (formerly the Arlington liquor store on lower Johnston Road), No Frills and Buy-Low Foods.

Firefighters are hoping they will be able to raise at least $10,000, like they have in previous years.

For those who would rather make an online donation, visit www.filltheboot.ca.

