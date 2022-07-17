LOOK BACK: The age of flight in Port Alberni

The first plane flew into Port Alberni in 1920

According to the AV Museum, this photo shows the first aeroplane in Port Alberni, in 1920. A man stands in front of a biplane twirling the propeller. The pilot is in the cockpit. A group of people stand to the left and right of the plane. This is one of 24,000 historical photos in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive which can be found at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN21530 COURTESY AV MUSEUM)

Earlier this year, the Alberni Valley Regional Airport hosted an open house to celebrate the airport’s expansion.

But 100 years ago, air travel looked very different in the Alberni Valley.

Historian Jan Peterson recalls in her book The Albernis: 1860-1922 that the Alberni Valley entered the age of flight in May 1920, when a Curtiss JN-4 “Jenny” flew into Port Alberni on a Saturday afternoon and landed on Lupsi Cupsi field (where Catalyst Paper is now located).

“The visit was sponsored by the Victoria Branch of the Aerial League of Canada,” said Peterson. “Pilots W.H. Brown and N.A. Goddard took fifty people in flights over the Alberni Valley.”

This photo shows a man in front of the biplane, hand-cranking the propeller as a crowd watches.

