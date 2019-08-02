Peer mentoring helps seniors in Port Alberni beat loneliness

Seniors at Echo Village recently celebrated the 12-week mark in an innovative peer counselling group called Java Mentorship.
The program received government funding several months ago and has been running at Echo Village. Volunteers undergo an educational mini-workshop prior to their mentoring shift, then they go visit seniors in their rooms at the facility.
“It was quite amazing how responsive they were,” volunteer Bob Watson said.
“I found most people opened up to us when they found out who we were,” said volunteer Bev Allan.
The objective of the program is to get people out of isolation and depression “and give them some life and purpose,” said Surjit Jhaj, director of programming and adult day services for both Echo Village and Fir Park Village.
The program is always looking for volunteers. Anyone who is available Tuesday mornings and who would like to mentor seniors can contact Surjit Jhaj at 250-724-6541 (Ext. 253) or by e-mail at sjhaj@acccs.ca.
susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
