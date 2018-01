Port Alberni rang in 2018 with a dip in the Alberni Inlet during the annual Polar Bear Swim

Port Alberni residents started their new year off with a chilly tradition—the annual PEAK 93.3 FM Polar Bear Swim.

Participants raced into the cold waters of the Alberni Inlet at Canal Waterfront Park…and then quickly raced back out.

If you missed it, catch the action below: