Finishing Touches celebrates 40th Christmas season in Port Alberni

Finishing Touches is celebrating its 40th Christmas season in Port Alberni.

The store has been a go-to place for beautiful gifts since its 450-square-foot beginnings in the Alberni Mall, but a lot has changed over the last four decades.

“In the old days the men of this logging town were afraid to walk through the doors of our then-pink store,” owner Louise Pearson said. “We used to have nights when we’d cover the windows with paper so they could shop privately.”

In 1988 Pearson and her husband relocated to 4558 Elizabeth St. — their current location — painting the walls a neutral colour and expanding to 2,000 square feet of retail space as well as the spa.

“Women and men — they’re all coming through the doors now,” Pearson said.

Luxurious services for women and men

In addition to women’s spa services, such as hand and foot treatments, facials, and waxing, Finishing Touches also offers services for men.

“We do hand and foot repair for men as well as a gentlemen’s facial, specifically tailored to the needs of men’s skin,” Pearson said.

Gift certificates for Finishing Touches, including spa services, can be purchased in-store for any amount. Purchases of certificates or any other products made throughout November come with a sealed envelope that has a 15, 20, 25 or 30 per cent off coupon inside. The coupons can be used at the store between Dec. 1 and Christmas Eve.

New product lines

Finishing Touches also has an array of products perfect for gift-giving, including two lines added to the store this year.

The Canadian-made “Dear Heart” Collection from Laughing Sparrow features accessories with gemstones as well as initials.

“You can mix and match the birthstones and initials of your children, partner, and friends,” Pearson said.

The German-made Qudo line of silver and rose gold rings, pendants, bracelets and earrings, combined with Swarovski crystals, is completely interchangeable.

“Sleek and contemporary, each piece is customizable,” she said, adding that you can change the stones in the settings. “They’re beautiful.”

Black Friday Christmas shopping

On Black Friday — the unofficial beginning of the Christmas shopping season — all Qudo products at the store will be on sale for 25 per cent off.

The Nov. 29 sale will also feature specials on Dr. Renaud eye care and skin care kits, which include rejuvenating triple lipid day cream that decreases the look of wrinkles.

Regular-priced holiday items will also be in-store while supplies last.

Pearson said other holiday favourites include apple cinnamon “lump of coal” bath bombs, as well as Thymes Frasier Fir Collection soaps and candles.

“You can smell them as soon as you walk in the door.”