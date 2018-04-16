AV NEWS FILE PHOTO

Alberni RCMP ask for patience in child luring case

RCMP Insp. Brian Hunter says police can’t always release everything during investigations

Port Alberni RCMP Inspector Brian Hunter is asking the public for patience as his department continues to investigate both a child luring case and now an incident of forcible confinement that was widely broadcast on social media last week.

On Thursday, April 12 at 12:23 pm, Port Alberni RCMP responded to a call of disturbance at a residence in the 3600 block of Bruce St.

Upon arrival, police found a 28-year-old injured man secured with restraints inside the residence. The man was released from his restraints and was subsequently taken to hospital for medical attention. As a result police have launched a criminal investigation into circumstances that led to the alleged assault and forcible confinement.

READ MORE: RCMP in Port Alberni warn the public about vigilante justice

“We are aware and can appreciate the discussion this incident, which was captured on video, has generated in the community and on social media,” says Insp. Hunter, officer in charge of the Port Alberni detachment.

“While the investigation remains active and ongoing, we are mindful that the inability to release all of the information known to date has likely contributed to concerns. We can confirm that our investigation includes that the male was allegedly lured to the home and was met by three adults. There were no children there when he arrived. We can also confirm that the male suspect is connected to a child luring investigation that began approximately five weeks ago.”

No charges have yet been laid in either investigation, according to RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden.

Sissy Lindsey Scott, a family friend of the mother in the video, has created a gofundme account called “Children’s rights before predators” to help the “vigilante mom” with legal costs, should she be charged over the incident. Anything not needed for legal fees “will be donated to a cause that is appropriate to the wish, dream, goal of children having more rights than their predators,” according to the campaign’s description.

The gofundme campaign is hoping to raise $5,000. It had raised about $300 on Monday, April 16, one day after it was first created.

There is also a Facebook page by the same name, also created on the weekend. The mother from the video posted on this page that she is “very touched by all the kind words and people who have defended my daughter and I to some very mean people. I can’t express how much that has helped me through the embarrassment of this all.”

editor@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
B.C. ready to fight back against Alberta fuel restrictions

Just Posted

April declared Parkinson’s Awareness Month in Port Alberni

Parkinson’s Group meets monthly

Hockey fans pack Alberni Multiplex to remember Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims

More than $5,500 was raised in donations.

Highland Dancing kicks off in Port Alberni

40th annual dance competition was a hit

Winter Harbour: survival on edge of Vancouver Island

BIG READ: one of the Island’s most remote communites to focus on eco-tourism as industry leaves

UPDATED: RCMP in Port Alberni are warning the public about vigilante justice

An Alberni man under investigation for child luring, was found tied up inside a home

‘This is the game I love’: B.C. goalie coach retires at 81

After coaching hockey goaltenders since 1997, Gerry Pang has finally decided to hang up the skates.

New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

Future of six new bases, 125 jobs, on Vancouver Island in limbo over Kinder Morgan decision

B.C. ready to fight back against Alberta fuel restrictions

‘No legal right,’ Environment Minister George Heyman says

New Alberta law would allow province to restrict flow of oil and gas

Government would be able to direct truckers, pipeline companies on how much product could be shipped

B.C. man cleared of terror charges is security risk: RCMP officer

Othman Hamdan was charged in 2015 over Facebook posts in which he supported Islamic State militant

Patrick Chan hopes to open skating school in Vancouver

Three-time world champion moves on ‘with a huge smile’

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Maple Leafs look to bounce back against the Bruins from a two game deficit tonight

B.C. supports 2020 North American Indigenous Games Bid

Songhees Nation bid now officially supported by British Columbia

Chunks of ice fall from CN Tower in Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays game could be canceled tonight due to storm

Most Read